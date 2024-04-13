Star youngsters shock omissions in Mohammad Kaif's India T20 World Cup squad 2024

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently named his 15 man squad for the upcoming global event, the ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup 2024. The marquee tournament is set to kickoff in June and will be conducted jointly in the United States of America and West Indies.

The cricketer commentator reflected on the recent performances of the Indian cricketers who can make it to the India 15 man squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Kaif also selected several all-rounders to give depth to the batting lineup while powering up the bowling attack.

Mohammad Kaif backs youngsters to represent India and ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The former Indian cricketer named Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team, and included experienced players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad for the global event. Kaif dropped Shubman Gill and backed Yash Jaiswal to represent India despite his recent failures in the IPL.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal will open alongside Rohit Sharma. Then Virat Kohli at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, Hardik Pandya at No. 5, and Rishabh Pant at No. 6. I will keep a lot of all-rounders because you need batting depth. So I will say Axar Patel at No. 7 and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 8. After that, Kuldeep Yadav, who is a skillful bowler, at No. 9. Then two fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. That makes it your XI”, Kaif said on the ‘ follow the blues’ segment of Star Sports.

Despite repeatedly being dropped from the national team, Mohammad Kaif opined India needs a leg spinner and backed Yuzvendra Chahal to travel with the team, followed by the attacking Indian batters Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag.

Kaif added, "If I talk about the squad, you will take one more spinner. I feel you will have to keep Chahal. He brings the option of a leg-spinner. Ashwin went last time. He is not taking that many wickets this time (in the IPL). I believe Chahal is a very good bowler. Then I will go with Shivam Dube. He is in great form and plays spin splendidly. He drives the game very well after six overs. I will take Riyan Parag's name. He is playing exceptionally well and deserves to be in the squad. That makes it 14, plus I will take Mohammed Siraj's name. Although he is not in form, he is an experienced bowler and has a fantastic overall record.”

The ongoing 17th season of the IPL stands as a perfect trial for the selectors to pick the best 15 squad who will represent the country in the tournament.

Among the shock omissions in Kaif's team were opener Shubman Gill and middle-order star batter Rinku Singh, who has been donning the finisher role in the T20I squad in recent matches. Rinku's omission is surprising given his good run with the Indian team and for KKR this IPL season. Kaif instead preferred Riyan Parag in his 15-member squad.

Mohammad Kaif's India T20 World Cup 2024 squad