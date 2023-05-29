'You can’t really define their legacies' - Shubman Gill on comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Whenever a young player shines on the big stage, comparisons with the cricket greats become inevitable, as has been the case forever.

Whenever a young player shines on the big stage, comparisons with the cricket greats become inevitable, as has been the case forever. While consistent performances on the field bring fame and glory to a player, they also invite higher expectations as well as comparisons.

If a player is as talented as Shubman Gill, those comparisons and expectations rise further, as a player is supposed to be on the way to greatness. Ever since Gill’s sublime skillsets were seen by the whole world in the U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, he was supposed to end his career by making a separate name for himself.

Shubman has been consistently compared with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, the two greatest players ever to play for India, and those comparisons are now louder than ever due to his current form. Shubman Gill is in the form of his life, as he has piled up runs innings after innings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the 16 innings, Gill has 851 runs at an average of 60.78 and a strike rate of 156.43 in IPL 2023. Moreover, the 23-year-old has also amassed four half-centuries and three centuries thus far while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT).

Shubman Gill opens up on his comparisons with the greats

Shubman Gill, who is going through a terrific patch with the willow, has finally opened up on the comparisons made by the former Indian great. Gill has made a valid point in his comparison with the legends.

“See, it’s great when people see it, but I don’t really see it that way because the generation that all of these people Sachin sir, Virat bhai and Rohit Sharma have inspired is beyond,” stated Gill while speaking to ANI.

Shubman Gill added that it is impossible to define the legacies of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“Had we not won the 1983 World Cup, had there not been a Sachin Tendulkar….had we not won the 2011 world cup would I be as much inspired, maybe or maybe not? So, these kinds of legacies, things kind of things are immortal. you can’t really define their legacies.”

