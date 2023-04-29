'Unacceptable behaviour:' Simon Doull lashes out at Kagiso Rabada for this reason

The former New Zealand seamer picked out Punjab speedster for twice overstepping the mark during his team's big loss versus the Super Giants.

Simon Doull lashed out at Punjab Kings (PBKS) lead speedster Kagiso Rabada for delivering two no-balls during his expensive spell in the team's heavy defeat in IPL 2023 this Friday (April 28).

The former New Zealand seamer turned renowned commentator felt Rabada indulged in "unacceptable behaviour" by overstepping the mark twice against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Given that Rabada is the designated leader of Punjab's bowling attack, Doull felt, he needs to do better with his discipline when it comes to the frontfoot no-balls since they result in extra runs and balls for the opposition with the free-hit to follow.

Like the rest of the PBKS bowling unit, their South African ace also had a nightmare of an outing at home in Mohali against Lucknow's powerpacked batting line-up. He did pick up 2 wickets but conceded a whopping 52 runs off his 4 overs, operating at a woeful 13 runs an over in his quota as PBKS conceded an impregnable 257/5.

Simon Doull lambasts Kagiso Rabada over no-balls

More than the runs, however, it was the number of extras given away by Kagiso Rabada that brought him under Doull's scrutiny as he felt the bowler let his team down by giving away two no-balls and two wides when they required a leash on run-scoring.

"This is unacceptable behaviour," Doull, who was in the commentary box at the time, said when Kagiso Rabada erred twice with the white line.

The ex Kiwi seamer also said Rabada tends to be on the edge with his no-balls "all the time" and needs to correct his stride to avoid costly hiccups.

"You're an international bowler. He's pushing it all the time, even when he is behind he is just there by an inch," he added for the seamer who has been repeatedly expensive for the PBKS since his late inclusion to the attack this season.

After a delayed arrival due to international commitments, Rabada has played three matches for the Punjab franchise and gone for 10.16 runs an over with five wickets next to his name.

Rabada's T20 stocks have been on a fall for a while. The dangerous Test and ODI prospect has a career T20I economy rate of 8.61 and 8.35 in the IPL after 66 outings, with his death-overs ER standing at 9.64.