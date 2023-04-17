WATCH: "This is the worst; it will only get better" - Sourav Ganguly's motivating dressing room speech after DC's winless run

Former India captain and current Director of Cricket for the team Sourav Ganguly made a moving speech in the dressing room to lift their spirits (Image courtesy-Delhi Capitals Youtube)

Following the fifth successive defeat of IPL 2023, the dressing room of Delhi Capitals appeared distraught. Former India captain and current Director of Cricket for the team Sourav Ganguly made a moving speech in the dressing room to lift their spirits. Despite restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to a score of 174, Delhi Capitals suffered a 23-run loss. Although Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Marsh contributed 2 wickets each, the team's batting failed yet again. With a score of 3/2, and then 53/5, Delhi Capitals were on the brink of a crushing defeat before Manish Pandey's fifty helped them avoid a larger margin of defeat.

Due to Rishabh Pant's absence, Delhi Capitals have struggled to perform with the bat. While David Warner has struggled to gain momentum, the rest of the batting line-up, particularly the top-order, has also failed miserably.

In order for Delhi Capitals to secure a spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs, they may need to win all of their remaining matches. According to Sourav Ganguly, the team's poor performances in the new season do not accurately reflect their capabilities, as he believes they are far better than what they have shown so far.

"We need to put this behind us. Back the captain, back each other together and we'll come back fresh next game. We can't get worse than this we can only get better, still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9," Ganguly said in a video shared by Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly emphasizes that the players must focus on playing with pride rather than worrying about qualification at this time. Although past teams have been able to qualify for the playoffs after poor starts, Delhi Capitals are currently struggling with their batting and failing to capitalize on crucial moments during matches.

ALSO READ: WATCH: "I don’t want to put pressure....," MS Dhoni opens up on his retirement plans

Delhi Capitals' next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Thursday, April 20th.