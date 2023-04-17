WATCH: "I don’t want to put pressure....," MS Dhoni opens up on his retirement plans

MS Dhoni was asked about his retirement by one of his well-wishers at an event.

There have been several discussions regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni from the Indian Premier League since the last year

There have been several discussions regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni from the Indian Premier League since the last year. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team management has also abstained from commenting anything about it. However, MS Dhoni came up with a witty reply when asked about retirement at an event.

The former Indian great’s piquant reply left everyone laughing, including the other CSK team members on the stage. The speculations have been that this will be MS Dhoni’s last year in CSK colours. However, Dhoni himself hasn’t indicated anything as of now.

MS Dhoni comes up with a witty reply to his retirement question

Fans and viewers have made several assumptions about MS Dhoni’s retirement plans. It has been a part of discussions for a while now. However, MS Dhoni gave a funny reply when asked about his future with Chennai Super Kings.

"There's lot of time to take that call (Retirement). Rightnow we have a lot of games and the coach will be under pressure if I say something."



- @msdhoni in latest event pic.twitter.com/rR4XWF6NHk — ` (@icskian) April 17, 2023



“There is lots of time to take that call,” exclaimed MS Dhoni at a promotional event. “Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say anything. I don’t want to put pressure on him.”

It was a moment of joy for everyone part of that event. MS Dhoni is known for his witty replies, as seen many times in his prolonged career. It was another similar comment on a topic that has been on everyone’s mind.

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is three-week-old at the moment. There are still a number of matches left to be played in the tournament. Hence, retirement thoughts are not in MS Dhoni’s mind currently.

MS Dhoni has also been in sublime form with the willow this season. In the three innings, he has amassed 58 runs at a sensational strike rate of 214.81 in IPL 2023 so far. The Indian great has also hit six maximums in just 27 balls this year.

ALSO READ: "They'll never make you feel low," Ravindra Jadeja praises the team owners of CSK

MS Dhoni has turned the clocks back and given glimpses of his heydays in the death overs. Despite nursing a knee injury, the 41-year-old has been able to make an impact with the willow as well as with the gloves behind the sticks. Ask the CSK fans, and they would plead with MS Dhoni to play forever in the yellow jersey.