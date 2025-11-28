SRH Auction 2026 Strategy, Budget & Target List — Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Former RCB Star

Going into the IPL 2026 auction, they have the third-highest purse.

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced their IPL 2026 retention list on November 15. They have retained most of their main key players. The only major update from their camp was Mohammed Shami being traded to Lucknow Super Giants. Now, the SRH auction 2026 strategy will be to fill the remaining gaps in the squad.

In total, they have retained 15 players, while eight players were added to the SRH released players 2026 list. The released names include Abhinav Manohar, who had a disappointing season, and SRH will now look for a finisher to replace him. With Shami also being traded, they will be searching for an Indian pacer in the auction.

SRH Remaining Purse After Confirmed IPL 2026 Retention List

The SRH retention list 2026 included most of their players from last season. They have retained their captain Pat Cummins along with overseas stars Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. Among the Indian players, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been kept as well. SRH have also retained Smaran Ravichandran and Harsh Dubey, who joined the squad as replacements last season.

Alongside Mohammed Shami and Abhinav Manohar, players like Simarjeet Singh, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, and Adam Zampa also could not make it to the SRH retained players 2026 list.

After the retentions, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a budget of INR 25.5 crore, which is the third highest among all the franchises.

Let’s take a look at the SRH auction 2026 strategy, budget, and their possible targets.

SRH Auction 2026 Strategy: What Do Sunrisers Hyderabad Need?

To understand the SRH auction 2026 strategy better, let’s first look at the SRH squad 2026 and the balance they already have. From their retained players, the following could be their potential playing XI:

Travis Head ✈

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Heinrich Klaasen ✈

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Aniket Verma

X

Pat Cummins ✈

Brydon Carse ✈

Harsh Dubey

Harshal Patel

Zeeshan Ansari (IP)

Looking at the above XI, SRH will likely search for players who can handle the finishing role with the bat, as that spot is still open.

They also need more spin options because they currently have only two Indian spinners in the squad. Along with that, they may try to add some backup choices for their middle order.

Here are the key SRH targets IPL 2026 auction:

middle/lower order batter

Indian spinner

Overseas all-rounder

Indian Pacer

SRH Targets IPL 2026 Auction

Considering their remaining purse and squad needs, the SRH auction 2026 strategy will focus on filling key gaps. Here’s a look at some of the top SRH target players for the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green

One name expected to be on the SRH target players list is Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder will be one of the most sought-after players at the IPL 2026 auction, as many teams will try to sign him. If SRH manage to get him, it would be a great signing for them.

His presence would help them build one of the strongest overseas combinations in the playing XI. He would also give SRH flexibility in the batting order, and his ability to bowl in the middle overs would be a big advantage.

Andre Russell

Another name likely to be on the SRH target players list is Andre Russell. Only two teams, KKR and CSK, have a bigger purse than SRH, so they will face competition from them.

If SRH manage to get Russell, they can use him in place of Brydon Carse in the playing XI. Russell can bowl in the middle and death overs, and he can also play the finisher’s role in the batting lineup.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi can be a part of the SRH target players for the spinner role. Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot rely only on Zeeshan Ansari and Harsh Dubey, as they are not yet proven in the league.

Bishnoi, who has taken more than 70 wickets in the IPL, could be a strong option for the franchise to bid for in the auction.

Mayank Agarwal

SRH have a strong batting lineup for the upcoming season, but one gap in their squad, just like last year, is the lack of a proper backup option. So the SRH Auction 2026 strategy will include batters flexible in the top and middle order.

One possible option is Mayank Agarwal, who is already proven in the IPL. Last season, he was bought by RCB as a temporary replacement for Devdutt Padikkal. He played three matches and performed well. He has scored 2,756 runs in 131 IPL matches so far.

Akash Deep

SRH, after the retentions, only have Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat as their Indian pacers. So in the IPL 2026 auction, they will be looking for more pace-bowling options. Since this is a mini auction, there won’t be many choices, but one player they can target is Akash Deep.

The former LSG pacer can bowl with the new ball alongside Pat Cummins, allowing SRH to use Harshal Patel after the powerplay. Though Akash has played only 14 IPL matches, he is a much better bowler than his numbers show.

