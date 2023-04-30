Not MS Dhoni's last IPL season? Stephen Fleming's shocking revelation

Ever since the start of the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there have been speculations regarding the retirement of MS Dhoni.

Even the legendary player and captain, MS Dhoni, himself has indicated that IPL 2023 might be his last in the league.

However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has denied such speculations. After the conclusion of the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Fleming confirmed MS had not given any indication about his retirement in the dressing room.

“No, he has not indicated anything as such,” exclaimed Stephen Fleming.

