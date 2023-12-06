5 teams that could target Gerald Coetzee in IPL 2024 Auction

Gerald Coetzee is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Chennai Super Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Gerald Coetzee - Player Profile

Age: 23

Type: Bowling

Specialization: Fast bowler

Country: South Africa

Teams previously played for: NA

Base Price: 2 crores

Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has displayed outstanding performance during the recently concluded 2023 World Cup. At just 23 years old, he emerged as one of the top wicket-takers in the tournament, securing 20 wickets in eight matches. His pivotal role played a significant part in guiding South Africa to the semi-finals. Following this remarkable display, Coetzee is now poised to enter the IPL 2024 auction and is expected to spark a bidding war with several franchises expected to go after the pacer.

Gerald Coetzee IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings Runs Wickets BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W T20 3 3 108 3 2/36 10.98 36.0 19.67 0 0 IPL - - - - - - - - - -

Teams that could start a bidding war for Gerald Coetzee in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bowling has been a historical weak point for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the years. The recent release of Josh Hazlewood has left a void in their pace department, making Coetzee an attractive prospect. His ability to complement the likes of Mohammed Siraj could strengthen RCB’s bowling lineup and bring the firepower needed to mount a serious challenge in IPL 2024.

2. Mumbai Indians

MI have released Jofra Archer, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan ahead of the auction. Gerald Coetzee thus becomes a probable target to be picked in their squad and they are also known for choosing youngsters in the auction and the Proteas cricketer could be one of them.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in dire need of a pacer after releasing Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Shardul Thakur. The departure of these experienced pacers has left a noticeable gap in KKR’s bowling arsenal. Coetzee’s attacking style and ability to handle pressure situations make him an ideal candidate to fill this void and inject fresh energy into the Kolkata-based franchise.

4. Lucknow Super Giants

LSG has released the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Daniel Sams from their squad ahead of the upcoming auction. Apart from this, they have also traded Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals. However, LSG still boasts of a solid bowling lineup. Coetzee's addition could provide more strength to a powerful bowling lineup along Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq along with spin bowling options like Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya.

5. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings could be the frontrunners in the race to secure Coetzee’s services. The young pacer has already showcased his talent with CSK’s sister franchises, Texas Super Kings and Joburg Super Kings. With last year’s IPL seeing CSK grappling with the absence of their premier pacer Deepak Chahar in several matches due to injury, Coetzee could be the perfect addition to bolster their pace attack and provide stability in any unforeseen circumstances.

