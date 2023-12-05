5 teams that could target Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2024 Auction

Joseph can be included by a few teams, as he has the pace and can bounce the batters out.

Alzarri Joseph - Player Profile

Age: 27

Type: Bowler

Specialization: Fast Bowling

Country: West Indies

Teams previously played for: Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans

Base Price: 1 crore

Alzarri Joseph was released by Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the IPL auction 2024. He couldn’t perform as per the expectations last season and will be up in the auction again. Joseph can be included by a few teams, as he has the pace and can bounce the batters out. Such pacers are quite popular and useful in T20s.

Alzarri Joseph IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR T20s 98 95 2035 2839 115 24.68 8.37 17.6 IPL 19 19 374 576 20 28.8 9.19 18.8

Teams that could start a bidding war for Alzarri Joseph in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are among the top contenders to buy Alzarri Joseph in the IPL 2024 auction. They have released the likes of Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Wayne Parnell and Harshal Patel. Hence, RCB need at least a couple of quality speedsters in the squad.

One of them will be overseas, and Alzarri Joseph can be a nice fit. He has the pace and gets ample bounce, which means he can be used as an enforcer to operate in the middle overs. Joseph can also bowl in the death overs, making him an asset for RCB.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have 12 slots available, with four of them being overseas. They have released David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee. Clearly, KKR are in desperate need of a few quality speedsters and could target Alzarri Joseph in the auction.

Joseph has been improving consistently, and while his performance in IPL 2023 might not be as good, he will be a good addition to any side. KKR play at Eden Gardens, where the tracks might have some extra bounce, even after the recent changes. Joseph can be a real threat to the opposition and win KKR a few games on his own.

3. Mumbai Indians:

After Hardik Pandya, Alzarri Joseph could also see a return to a franchise where his IPL career started. Mumbai Indians (MI) have left out Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan and Sandeep Warrier. It means they will need at least two top-notch speedsters.

Alzarri Joseph can be a nice fit, given the kind of bowler he is. Wankhede always provides extra bounce, and the ball comes at a good pace here. Joseph can hurry the batters with his pace and agitate them severely.

4. Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are another team that might be interested in Alzarri Joseph in the IPL 2024 auction. They have let go of Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, KM Asif and Kuldip Yadav. Hence, there are a few slots vacant for the speedsters.

It’s worth noting that RR don’t have a massive budget, and Joseph might not fetch a big amount. Hence, they can go after the Caribbean pacer in the IPL 2024 auction and include a quality speedster at a reasonable price. Alzarri Joseph can be a long-term investment.

5. Lucknow Super Giants:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have released Daniel Sams and Jaydev Unadkat while trading Avesh Khan with Rajasthan Royals. Hence, there is a space for a speedster, and Alzarri Joseph can be one of them. LSG have the least purse (13.15 crores) and would have to settle with a medium-range player.

Joseph can add great value to the side. He has the potential to change the games on his own, and Joseph’s previous IPL experience will help him as well. Expect LSG to try getting him in the IPL 2024 auction.

