5 teams that could target Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2024 Auction

Josh Hazlewood is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Josh Hazlewood - Player Profile

Age: 32

Type: Bowler

Specialization: Fast Bowler

Country: Australia

Teams previously played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings

Base Price: 2 crores

Josh Hazlewood was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the retention deadline for IPL 2024 Auction. He spent two seasons with RCB after being bought in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction for a huge sum of INR 7.75 crores. While the release of Hazlewood by RCB was heavily criticised by the fans, RCB coach Andy Flower explained that Hazlewood is likely to miss the first half of IPL 2024 as he and his wife are expecting their child during that time.

Josh Hazlewood IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings Runs Wickets BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W T20 41 41 1181 58 4/12 7.69 20.36 15.9 0 0 IPL 27 27 810 35 4/25 8.06 23.14 17.23 0 0

Teams that could start a bidding war for Josh Hazlewood in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR may emerge as a leading contender in the Hazlewood sweepstakes as the franchise currently lacks a dominant fast bowler and the skill set of the Aussie cricketer could seamlessly integrate into their lineup. Hazlewood's ability to deliver crucial breakthroughs might be the missing piece for KKR's bowling arsenal.

2. Lucknow Super Giants

Following the departure of Avesh Khan, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in need of a reliable pacer. Hazlewood's consistent performances and experience make him an ideal replacement for Khan, potentially bringing much-needed stability to LSG's bowling unit and enhancing their chances in the upcoming season.

3. Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings might focus on acquiring Hazlewood to form a formidable trio of pacers alongside Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. The addition of Hazlewood could introduce a new dimension to their bowling attack, positioning the Kings as a formidable force in IPL 2024.

4. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have released several pacers from their squad, including Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, and Sandeep Warrier. Additionally, Cameron Green has been traded to RCB. It is evident that Mumbai Indians are targeting at least 2-3 prominent overseas pacers and Hazlewood, who began his IPL career with MI in 2014 but did not play then, could be one of their key targets.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Surprisingly, RCB could re-enter the race to secure Hazlewood's services. Despite releasing him, the Bengaluru-based franchise might be contemplating a strategic move to acquire the 32-year-old at a potentially lower price in the auction. Hazlewood's proficiency in delivering early setbacks with the new ball could be a valuable asset for RCB, leading them to reconsider their initial decision.

