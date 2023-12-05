5 teams that could target Harry Brook in IPL 2024 Auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are one of the few sides that could target Harry Brook in the IPL 2024 auction.

Harry Brook - Player Profile

Age: 24

Type: Batter

Specialization: Batting

Country: England

Base Price: 2 crores

There was a lot of hype around Harry Brook last season, and Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services for a whopping 13.25 crores. However, Brook couldn’t do anything significant and was released by the franchise. But he is still a quality player, and the teams would be interested in him in the IPL 2024 auction. With not many options available, Brook will again get a buyer but at a lower price.

Harry Brook IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s

T20s 122 115 26 2982 105* 33.5 1993 149.62 3 11 251 128

IPL 11 11 2 190 100* 21.11 154 122.37 1 0 23 4

Teams that could start a bidding war for Harry Brook in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are one of the few sides that could target Harry Brook in the IPL 2024 auction. They have released Joe Root and Devdutt Padikkal, which means they would need a middle-order batter who could bat just above Shimron Hetmyer at No.5. Brook can be an ideal candidate for that role.

Brook can be a flexible batter who can bat anywhere between No.3 and No.5, which is a positive thing about him. While he might have failed in the last season, Brook is a massive talent with so much potential. He can be seen as a long-term prospect if used wisely by Rajasthan Royals.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have plenty of bases to cover since they have released 12 players from the side. They have left out the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and David Wiese and need to have at least two quality middle-order batters. They have a purse of 32.7 crores remaining, meaning KKR can target a few top-notch batters.

Brook will fit nicely in the KKR setup, which is looking for specialists in all the departments. Brook can be a long-term investment and serve KKR for a long time. His skillsets are ideal for a middle-order batter, and the two-time champions should definitely invest in Harry Brook.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad had high hopes for Harry Brook, and that’s why they invested heavily in him. But Brook turned out to be a sheer disappointment despite being shown ample trust. But apart from his failures, Brook’s whopping price was another massive factor for his release ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad can again try to buy him back at a lower price because Brook might not fetch that big amount again. SRH already have the likes of Markram, Klaasen and Phillips, and if Brook can join as well, they will have a formidable middle order. Expect SRH to go after him again.

4. Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in desperate need of at least one quality middle-order batter. They have so many top-order batters, and the Indian middle-order batters didn’t step up as expected in the previous season. LSG can target Harry Brook in the IPL 2024 auction.

Brook can bat above Nicholas Pooran and guide the innings through. He can allow Stoinis to move below and finish the innings as well. Brook has all the shots and can be flexible with his batting position, as he can even open if required.

5. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) have released the overseas duo of Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell and need an overseas middle-order batter. Harry Brook can be a nice fit. He can be slotted at No.5 just below Rishabh Pant to take the innings forward.

Even Rishabh’s fitness is unknown, and DC would require a dynamic middle-order batter who can play his shots and pace the innings well. Brook might have failed previously, but his superior talent will come to the fore sooner or later. Expect DC to go hard after him in the IPL 2024 auction.

