5 teams that could target Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

Shahrukh Khan is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Chennai Super Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Shahrukh Khan - Player Profile

Age: 28

Type: All-rounder

Specialization: Batting

State Side: Tamil Nadu

Teams previously played for in IPL: Punjab Kings

Base Price: 40 Lakhs

Shahrukh Khan was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) before the retention deadline for IPL 2024 Auction. Shahrukh spent three seasons with the Kings. After being bought in the IPL 2021 Auction for a sum of INR 5.25 crores, he was released ahead of the IPL 2022 auction only to be bought back for a whopping 9 crores in the mega auction. However, Shahrukh couldn't repay the faith PBKS showed in him over the course of the three seasons, and that's why he was released.

Shahrukh Khan IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s T20s 83 70 21 928 47 18.93 695 133.52 0 0 63 57 IPL 33 31 10 426 47 20.28 316 134.81 0 0 26 28

Teams that could start a bidding war for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the top contenders to go after Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024. Several factors indicate that CSK will try to include him in their squad this season. The Yellow Army bid intensely previously in the auction but had to restrict themselves since Shahrukh went out of their budget, and they will try again.

CSK have a purse of 31.4 crores and six slots available, meaning they can go for Shahrukh even if he becomes slightly expensive due to the mini-auction dynamics. With the impact player rule in the league, he can be a finisher for Chennai Super Kings and partner with MS Dhoni in the lower order. Even if the current CSK captain retires, Shahrukh can continue doing that role, and he is also a local player, which means he knows these conditions quite well and can be a real asset.

2. Punjab Kings

As strange as it may sound, Punjab Kings will look to buy Shahrukh Khan again despite removing him ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. PBKS haven’t made too many changes for the next season, which is a wise move, but they still have a hefty purse of 29.1 crores available. Shahrukh might have disappointed them, but PBKS know his value, and there aren’t many reliable options for the lower-order hitting in the death overs in this auction, either.

If Shahrukh doesn’t fetch a big amount, Punjab Kings can buy him back and ask him to do a similar job. He is a hard hitter of pace bowling, something that will be required on the flat tracks of Mohali, where the runs have been easier to score lately. It won’t be a massive surprise if PBKS bid for him again.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking for a massive overhaul, and it’s been visible from their released players’ list. They have the most slots available (12) to fill, and the two-time champions also have 32.7 crores in their bank to spend. Hence, KKR can target all the right options for different roles in the IPL auction 2024, and Shahrukh Khan can be one of them.

KKR have Rinku Singh and Andre Russell to do the finishing job, but the latter is fragile, and his recent form hasn’t been encouraging, either. Shahrukh can come in as an impact player and provide the final flourish before being replaced by one of the specialist bowlers. There is uncertainty around the tenure of Russell, and if he doesn’t perform well, KKR will be tempted to move on from him. Shahrukh can be seen as a long-term investment, and he is also an Indian, meaning KKR won’t have to fill an overseas slot with a specialist, either.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore

When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained Dinesh Karthik, it came as a massive surprise. It is unknown whether he would be able to do that arduous role of finishing, and even if he does, RCB require another batter below him. A pace hitter would be ideal, and Shahrukh Khan fits nicely.

Shahrukh will enjoy batting in Chinnaswamy and can be a game-changer with the willow. His hitting abilities are known by one and all, and the flat tracks with short boundaries will assist him. Expect RCB to try getting Shahrukh Khan in the IPL auction 2024.

5. Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) lack a real hard-hitter below Shimron Hetmyer. Shahrukh Khan is perfectly suited to their setup, for he provides precisely what RR require - a pace hitter to partner with Hetmyer so that the southpaw is under less pressure. Shahrukh should be on their radar, given that Riyan Parag hasn’t done anything significant.

Shahrukh Khan can bat at No.6 or 7, something RR tried with Jason Holder. He is an Indian, which would mean RR won’t have to waste an overseas slot, either. Once Shahrukh finishes his job, he can later be replaced by a bowler in the other innings.

