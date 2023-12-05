5 teams that could target Mujeeb Ur Rahman in IPL 2024 Auction

Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasn’t featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2021, but he might be on the radar of a few teams in the IPL 2024 auction.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Player Profile

Age: 22

Type: Bowler

Specialization: Bowling

Country: Afghanistan

Teams previously played for: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Base Price: 2 crores

Mujeeb Ur Rahman hasn’t featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2021, but he might be on the radar of a few teams in the IPL 2024 auction. Mujeeb bowled well in the recently concluded World Cup held in India. Mujeeb might not be a first-choice spinner, but he can still add much value if used wisely. It would be interesting to see whether the franchises go after him in the IPL 2024 auction.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR T20s 227 227 5152 5760 244 23.6 6.7 21.1 IPL 19 19 434 592 19 31.15 8.18 22.8

Teams that could start a bidding war for Mujeeb Ur Rahman in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might be among the few teams that could target Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the IPL 2024 auction. SRH have left out the likes of Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma and Samarth Vyas from the squad and would need at least a couple of quality spinners. Among those two slow bowlers, one can be an overseas.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman fits nicely in the team, given he is a mystery bowler. SRH don’t have too many options and would want to have a bowler who can be equally effective against RHBs and LHBs. Mujeeb has previously played for the Orange Army and can again be a great addition.

2. Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a few domestic spinners in their squad, but Mujeeb would bring a different flavour. LSG have Krishnappa Gowtham and Deepak Hooda as off-spinners, but they aren’t as reliable. Mujeeb can bowl off-spins and carrom balls, and he has also got a deceiving googly.

The tracks in Lucknow were slow in the last season, and while the pitches are relaid, there will be slowness. Mujeeb can be a lethal bowler on such surfaces. Expect LSG to go after him in the IPL 2024 auction.

3. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have plenty of spinners in their squad, but there might still be a place for Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Sunil Narine will be the primary choice as an overseas spinner, but his recent form has gone down. He has lost his bite now.

So if Narine loses his form midway, KKR would need an ideal replacement. Mujeeb can be a like-to-like replacement. The tracks have been slow in Kolkata lately, increasing the value of Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

4. Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) don’t have a quality off-spinner who can also bowl brilliantly against the RHBs. Mujeeb has done well recently and can be a great addition to the Delhi Capitals setup. He can be an ideal backup spinner in case any of the Indian spinners gets injured.

The tracks in Delhi have been slow in IPL, making Mujeeb more lethal. Expect DC to bring in Mujeeb if they don’t acquire the first-choice picks. Mujeeb seems to be an ideal fit for the Capitals.

5. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might be a surprising name in this list, but they can try getting Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the IPL 2024 auction. CSK have Maheesh Theekshana as a specialist bowler, but they need a backup for him. The Chennai-based franchise can target Mujeeb as Theekshana’s backup.

The pitches will also help Mujeeb, and he can be a real asset. If there are slots filled, CSK can try including him. Mujeeb is precisely the kind of bowler MS Dhoni wants to operate at his den in Chepauk.

