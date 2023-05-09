'Why not use him as a pinch hitter at No.3?' - Tom Moody has an unusual suggestion for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are dependent on three players - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell - to do the heavy lifting with the bat in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are dependent on three players - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell - to do the heavy lifting with the bat in IPL 2023. These three batters have scored a majority of the runs for RCB throughout this season, which is not a good sign in a T20 team.

It’s understandable that these three are the best batters in the team and have a vast international experience under their belt, but the other batters also have to step up and share the burden. However, they have failed to do so more often than not, and that has increased the pressure on the big three guns to perform consistently.

The biggest headache for RCB has been to find a suitable batter for the No. 3, which is a crucial position in the T20 format. A batter coming in at No. 3 must be flexible enough to bat according to the demand and match situation.

But, despite trying different batters this year, the Bangalore-based franchise hasn’t been able to find an ideal batter to slot at that position. RCB’s No. 3 batters have made the least runs (123), the lowest batting average (11.18) and the second-worst strike rate (125.51) in IPL 2023.

Tom Moody suggests a unique batter for the No. 3 position

Tom Moody, who has earlier been part of the coaching staff in the IPL, has come up with a unique suggestion for Royal Challengers Bangalore. According to Moody, Wanindu Hasaranga should be tried at No. 3 by RCB in the coming games.

Moody expressed his views via a tweet following another poor outing by RCB’s No. 3 batter, this time Anuj Rawat, against Mumbai Indians (MI).

“Would’ve loved to of seen Wanindu49 used as a pinch hitter at 3. RCB have tried so many other options, why not Wanindu?” tweeted the veteran analyst.

Would’ve loved to of seen @Wanindu49 used as a pinch hitter at 3.

— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 9, 2023



The Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga hasn’t been able to showcase his batting expertise for Royal Challengers Bangalore thus far, as his batting position hasn’t been settled yet. There is no guarantee of success, but the move suggested by Tom Moody is certainly worth a try.

