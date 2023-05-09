WATCH: Agitated Rohit Sharma yells at Mumbai teammate after costly drop catch of Faf du Plessis

Rohit Sharma has been seen shouting at his players numerous times of late.

Rohit Sharma was seen shouting angrily at the young sensation Nehal Wadhera, who dropped a crucial catch of Faf du Plessis on what was just the fourth delivery of the game.

After winning the toss, the MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a mouth-watering contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is a massive game for both teams, as the playoffs qualification scenarios are getting complicated with each passing game.

Therefore, there is obvious pressure mounting on all the players and the captains, especially as the tournament reaches its business end. In such a high-octane clash, several things are at stake, which can lead to frustration and anger.

Rohit Sharma, who himself has been underwhelming with the bat so far, was clearly flustered with this catch drop by Nehal of an in-form batter. The catch was not that tough, either.

Rohit Sharma loses his calm after an easy drop by Nehal Wadhera

Rohit Sharma has been seen shouting at his players numerous times of late. While captaining - both India and Mumbai Indians - he has been seen losing his calm at his fielders more often in recent times.

On the fourth delivery of the first over, Jason Behrendorff bowled a low full toss - in an attempt to surprise Faf du Plessis with a yorker - and the batter flicked it straight to short midwicket. Nehal Wadhera, who was stationed in that position, tried to grab it, but the ball ballooned out of his hands in a flash.

Why Rohit is angry



Seeing this poor effort, Rohit couldn’t control himself and yelled at Nehal in anger. Dropping the catch of Faf du Plessis can be match-changing, given the kind of form he’s in.

In the 10 innings prior to the game, Faf du Plessis scored the most runs (511) at a sensational average of 56.77 and a strike rate of 157.71 this season. It remains to be seen how costly this drop will be.

Later, Cameron Green dropped another easy catch of Dinesh Karthik in the 17th over of the innings, which didn’t please Rohit Sharma again. A hopeless Rohit couldn’t do much except for showing his annoyance.

