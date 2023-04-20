Watch: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell play stone-paper-scissors during DRS check

When the third umpire was reviewing the decision, the stand-in captain, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, were seen involved in a fun activity, playing stone-paper-scissor.

Virat Kohli is one of the most lively characters on the cricket field. Today, Kohli was seen playing stone-paper-scissors with Glenn Maxwell in the middle of a review in the 11th over of the game against the Punjab Kings. It was a funny moment, and the viewers enjoyed it as much as Virat Kohli did.

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their third victory of the season by defeating Punjab Kings by 24 runs.

Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell playing stone-paper-scissor during the DRS check

Virat Kohli was the stand-in captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore, as their regular captain had sustained a rib injury. He was very active on the field throughout the game, where Kohli also took two fantastic DRS reviews.



In the 11th over of the second innings, Jitesh Sharma took a review when the on-field umpire adjudged him out. When the third umpire was reviewing the decision, the stand-in captain, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, were seen involved in a fun activity, playing stone-paper-scissors. From the looks, it seemed that both were doing so to decide whether the batter was out or not.

However, Jitesh survived after the replay showed the ball to be missing the leg stump. Virat Kohli couldn’t believe it, and his expressions depicted the same. A jolly Virat Kohli suddenly turned into a serious mode, while going back to his fielding position.

Nevertheless, that moment when Virat and Maxwell were playing the game caught every viewer’s attention, and rightly so. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell share a great camaraderie on and off the field. Ever since Maxwell joined the RCB group, he has praised Kohli heavily on multiple occasions.

Virat Kohli himself is one of the most buoyant players on the field. He celebrates every wicket with the same energy. Kohli has also been often seen dancing and doing other stuff to entertain himself and the crowd.

A character like Virat Kohli keeps the mood light in the dressing room. His batting form has also been top-notch in IPL 2023. Virat Kohli amassed his fourth half-century of the season against Punjab Kings today.