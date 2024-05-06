WATCH: Ball boy gets appreciation from Jonty Rhodes for clean catch near the ropes in LSG vs KKR clash

The ball boy took an excellent catch behind the boundary line and was applauded by LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes for the effort.

LSG fieding coach Jonty Rhodes has been always known for his outstanding fielding skills. During his time, Rhodes was regarded as the best fielder in the generation and probably the best to have ever played the game. He possessed the ability to win the game for his side with his athletic fielding.

Currently, Jonty Rhodes is the fielding coach of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. He can be seen having working with the LSG players on their fielding drills during the training session. Rhodes can also be seen motivating his players from behind the boundary line a numerous times.

WATCH: Ball boy takes a fantastic catch and Jonty Rhodes appreciates him

During the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders played on Sunday (May 5), a ball boy's special skills forced Jonty Rhodes to appreciate him. In the fifth ball of the third over of LSG's innings, Marcus Stoinis smashed a short and wide ball bowled by Vaibhav Arora over deep third region for a six.

The ball boy stationed behind the boundary line moved swiftly and took the catch cleanly. Watching the superb catch, Jonty Rhodes, who was in the LSG dressing room, couldn't stop himself from appreciating the catch taken by the boy.

After the match, Jonty Rhodes also met Atharw (ball boy) and appreciated him for the brilliant catch. Rhodes also gave some fielding and catching tips to the youngster.

Here is the video:

Lucknow Super Giants had a poor day in the office as they were handed a thrashing by Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. KKR scored a mammoth 235-6 in 20 overs. Narine shone once again with a superb 39-ball-81 while Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, and Ramandeep Singh chipped in with useful cameos.

In reply, LSG were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis scored 36 runs off 21 balls but apart from him, no other LSG batter could reach even 30 runs. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets apiece while Sunil Narine had a good outing with the ball too as he took 1-22 in 4 overs.

With this win, Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the top of the table with 8 wins from 11 matches. This big win gave KKR a huge net run rate boost while at the same time, LSG's net run rate took a beating.

