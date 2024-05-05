WATCH: 'Not flying kiss', Harshit Rana 'silences' IPL officials with new celebration after ban

Harshit was slapped with a 100% match fee fine and a match ban recently for his antics.

During the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR pacer Harshit Rana came up with a new celebration after he had to face consequences for his earlier 'flying kiss' celebration.

For the unversed, Harshit has made the headlines multiple times this season due to his "flying kiss" celebration. He had given a fiery send-off to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal earlier during the season and came close to doing the same to DC wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel.

However, his action against Porel led to Rana being slapped with a 100% match fee fine and a one-match ban.

Thus, in the match tonight against LSG, Harshit Rana came up with a 'silent' celebration where he put his fingers on the lips after getting the prized wicket of LSG skipper KL Rahul. See the video below.

KKR climbs to the top of IPL 2024 Points Table

Speaking about the game, KKR registered their third straight victory and with that, climbed to the top of the IPL 2024 Points table. The two-time IPL winners toppled Rajasthan Royals on the basis of a superior run rate after being tied on 16 points.

Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine once again gave a sheer testament to his prowess with an outrageous innings, scoring a quickfire 39-ball-81 to help KKR post a towering total of 235 for 6 in 20 overs. Opener Phil Salt also gave KKR a strong start with an early flourish of 14-ball 32 before Shreyas Iyer (23 off 15) and Ramandeep's (25 off 6) quick cameos.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ramandeep Singh covers nearly 21m to take an absolute blinder during LSG vs KKR

In the chase, LSG never really looked comfortable and kept losing wickets in regular intervals, getting bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.