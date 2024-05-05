WATCH: Ramandeep Singh covers nearly 21m to take an absolute blinder during LSG vs KKR

Earlier, Ramandeep scored a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 6 six balls.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR's Ramandeep Singh took an exceptional catch that can probably go down as 'catch of the tournament'.

The incident happened on the final ball of the second over bowled by Mitchell Starc as youngster Arshin Kulkarni, playing only his second IPL game had a forgettable outing.

Starc bowled a full-length delivery on the middle and off-stump as the batter tried to flick it towards leg. However, Kulkarni ended up inducing a leading edge and the ball went high up in the air towards the covers.

Ramandeep showed great awareness to sprint back a distance of almost 21m and chase the ball that went over his shoulder, putting in a full-body dive to complete the stunning catch.

Earlier, Ramandeep made a worthwhile contribution with the bat as well, scoring a quickfire cameo of 25 runs off just 6 six balls to help KKR post a 200-plus score.

KKR eye top spot with win against LSG

Speaking about the match, KKR once again posted a 200-plus score this season, propelled by an explosive knock from Sunil Narine.

Narine continued his sublime form with an outrageous knock of 39-ball 81 as KKR set a massive target of 236 runs for LSG. Opener Phil Salt also gave KKR a strong start with an early flourish of 14-ball 32 before Shreyas Iyer (23 off 15) and Ramandeep's (25 off 6) quick cameos.

At the time of writing this report, LSG are 117 for 6 in 13.1 overs with Ashton Turner and Krunal Pandya currently at the crease.

While LSG are still in the contest, the odds look completely stacked up against them. A win for KKR tonight will however see them climb to the top of the table and topple Rajasthan Royals on basis of superior run-rate.

