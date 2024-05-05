WATCH: Concussion substitute Yudhvir Singh Charak dismisses Angkrish Raghuvanshi on his first ball of the spell

Yudhvir Singh Charak, who came in as a concussion substitute for Mohsin Khan, dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi on his maiden delivery of the match.

It was a massive wicket, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) needed it desperately to get some respite amidst the carnage.

Yudhvir wasn't in the XI for this match, but an unfortunate injury to Mohsin paved the way for him in the 15th over of the innings.

Mohsin suffered an injury in the 12th over when he attempted a flying catch off Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling. Sunil Narine, who again played a blinder, tried to slash one towards the off-side but could only get a thick edge of the bat.

Mohsin, who was away from the ball at the third-man region, went towards the ball with a full-stretch dive but couldn’t get a hold on the ball. As he landed on the surface, Mohsin’s neck and head hit the ground hard, hurting him severely.

He soon went off the field to get concussion tests done, and the medical staff found the injury severe enough to rule him out for the game. The rule allows teams to get a replacement player in case of a concussion, and Yudhvir Singh came in as a concussion substitute for the rest of the game.

Yudhvir Singh Charak makes an immediate impact

Yudhvir bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, hitting the deck hard, to extract some additional bounce and trouble the batter. Raghuvanshi tried to work it towards the third-man region, but the excessive bounce did the track, and the ball hit the outside edge of his bat.

Yudhvir bowled a back-of-a-length delivery, hitting the deck hard, to extract some additional bounce and trouble the batter. Raghuvanshi tried to work it towards the third-man region, but the excessive bounce did the track, and the ball hit the outside edge of his bat.

The ball flew towards the wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who completed an easy catch to send back Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Yudhvir’s superior expertise in generating extra bounce came in handy because the batter didn’t expect it to bounce as excessively as it did.

While Yudhvir hasn’t got ample game time this season, he was on his mark straightaway. If Mohsin Khan doesn’t recover in time before the next encounter, Yudvhir Singh Charak can get another outing.

