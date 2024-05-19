Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in IPL 2024. He leads the list of most sixes hit in IPL 2024 so far with 37 sixes during the league stage

Virat Kohli has been in sensational form in IPL 2024. The RCB veteran has scored runs consistently so far and has been at the forefront of RCB's success in the second half of the season. In the league stage of IPL 2024, Kohli has scored 708 runs at an average of 64.36 and is the leading run-scorer of the season so far.

It is not often that Kohli is associated with hitting sixes. He has been always known to play proper cricketing shots and trying to find the gaps for fours. The 35-year-old likes playing risk-free cricket which has been the main reason for his brilliant averages across the formats.

But IPL 2024 has been different for Kohli. Although he is on top of the run-scoring charts which is nothing new for him, his ability to hit sixes has stood out the most. Kohli has hit 37 sixes this so far and is likely to add more in the upcoming playoffs.

WATCH: Every six by Virat Kohli in the IPL 2024 league stage

Virat Kohli's intent is clearly visible this season. He leads the list of most sixes hit in IPL 2024 with a total of 37 sixes to his name so far. He is looking to score runs freely and make full use of the powerplay restrictions. In the middle overs as well, where he used to get stuck against the spinners early on, he has been aggressive.

In the final league match against CSK, he showed intent early on by smashing 2 sixes in the third over of the innings bowled by Tushar Deshpande. He hit 2 more sixes, one each off Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja, and made it clear that he is not going to slow down against the tweakers as well.

Telegram Group Join Now

He has used slog-sweeps to great effect to attack the spinners and has played some eye-catching shots against the fast bowlers.

WATCH: Raw emotions from Virat Kohli and others as RCB seal playoff spot in dramatic fashion against CSK

It will be interesting to see how Kohli bats in the T20 World Cup 2024. He has been criticized for his low strike rate, but considering his recent form, we might see a different Kohli in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.