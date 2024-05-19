WATCH: Raw emotions from Virat Kohli and others as RCB seal playoff spot in dramatic fashion against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrated after they completed a sensational turnaround to become the fourth team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed a sensational turnaround to book their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs by defeating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After being put in to bat, RCB scored 218-5 in 20 overs, thanks to a half-century from skipper Faf du Plessis and vital contributions from other batters.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings required 201 runs to qualify the playoffs. But they could score just 191-7. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in top form with the bat this season, was dismissed on the first ball of the innings, thus laying a perfect platform for the RCB bowlers.

For Chennai, Rachin Ravindra scored a brilliant half-century. Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, and MS Dhoni tried their best with handy contributions but CSK fell short of the target. It was a collective team performance from RCB's bowlers who kept the pressure on the opposition batters throughout the innings and kept chipping away.

WATCH: Raw emotions from Virat Kohli and others

Aaarrr Ceeee Beeee ❤️👏



6️⃣ in a row for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❤️



They make a thumping entry into the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs 👊



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7RQR7B2jpC#RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/otq5KjUMXy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2024

As soon as Yash Dayal bowled the last ball of the match, RCB's players ran onto the field from the dugout to celebrate with the on-field players. The players were hungry throughout the game and their emotions could tell how much they wanted this win.

Virat Kohli, who was at the centrestage of this dramatic turnaround, was clearly emotional as was his wife Anushka Sharma, who cheered for the team from the stands. The players hugged and greeted each other in joy and celebrated it like a championship win.

Telegram Group Join Now

📽️ RAW Reactions post a surreal win ❤️



When emotions spoke louder than words at Chinnaswamy 🏟️



A special lap of honour for the @RCBTweets fans that continue to believe in their side 👏👏#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/CrBQUBRKEI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2024

The home fans cheered loudly for RCB throughout the game and were overwhelmed by this victory. The players did a lap of honour for the fans who supported the team throughout the season despite many ups and downs.

Yash Dayal, who bowled the last over, was finally relieved after taking his side to the victory. Dayal conceded a massive six to Dhoni in the first ball of the over but held his nerves to dismiss Dhoni in the next ball. He bowled two dots in the last two balls to seal the victory for RCB.

The win completed one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of the IPL as RCB became the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs. RCB had won just one game in its first eight matches. The team seemed in complete disarray and a win seemed far away from their grasp. But a victory against SRH at Hyderabad changed everything and they found the momentum.

WATCH: MS Dhoni smashes 110m six out of Chinnaswamy stadium in the final over

Royal Challengers needed to win all of their remaining games to make it to the playoffs. They did exactly that and are on a six-match winning streak now. They will face Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator, to be played on May 22 in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.