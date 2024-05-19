Watch: MS Dhoni smashes 110m six out of Chinnaswamy stadium in the final over

This is now the longest six of the IPL 2024 season so far.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former CSK skipper MS Dhoni gave a sheer testament to his finishing abilities as he slammed a monstrous six in the final over of the match.

With 17 runs needed off the final over, Dhoni launched the very first ball from Yash Dayal out of the ground as the replays showed it travelled a staggering 110m.

It was a horror delivery from the left-arm speedster as he bowled a friendly full toss on middle and leg. MSD pulled it and though the ball did not hit the middle of his blade it went sailing over fine leg and over the roof.

This is now the longest six of the season so far as Dhoni's hit eclipsed RCB batter Dinesh Karthik's 108m against SRH earlier in the season.

RCB outclass CSK to book the last IPL 2024 playoff berth

Speaking about the match, MS Dhoni played a cracker of an innings to inch CSK closer to the finishing line, striking close to 200. However, Dhoni fell prey to a slower ball on the next delivery and had to depart after scoring a quickfire 25 off just 13 balls.

Chasing 219, CSK needed to score 201 in order to secure qualification on the basis of superior run-rate. However, Dhoni's dismissal almost extinguished all CSK hopes and although Jadeja was there at the crease, he couldn't tip the scales as Yash Dayal ensured RCB continued their fairytale comeback with a 27-run win.

The Faf du Plessis-led side, who were once at the bottom of the points table registered six consecutive wins to turnaround their fortunes.

They will now face either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Rajasthan Royals (RR), depending on the result of both teams in their respective final league-stage games.

