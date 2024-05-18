Virat Kohli involved in furious debate with the umpire after ball-change request is refused

The incident happened when Lockie Ferguson bowled a knuckleball and it almost hit CSK's Rachin Ravindra on the head.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was spotted having an extremely furious and animated chat with the on-field umpires after a request for ball change was denied by the officials.

The incident happened when Lockie Ferguson bowled a knuckleball and it slipped out of his hand and almost hit CSK's Rachin Ravindra on the head.

Although the wayward delivery was declared a no-ball, Ravindra managed to capitalize on it and hit it in the gap towards fine leg.

Immediately after, Kohli along with RCB skipper Faf du Plessis requested the umpires to change the ball which was met with denial. Kohli got angered as he had an extended chat in the middle with the umpires.

ALSO READ: 'Proper Chucking' - Fans lambast CSK star for allegedly chucking off a ball to Virat Kohli during RCB clash

CSK, RCB face battle of nerves as the match goes down to the wire

Speaking about the match, the contest looks to be headed down to the wire and is still evenly poised. The CSK scoreboard read 150 for 6 in 16.5 overs with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja currently at the crease.

Earlier, RCB posted a towering total of 218 for 5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a flying start from Faf and Virat. The duo scripted a solid 78-run partnership before Mitchell Santner dismissed Kohli for 47 runs.

Rajat Patidar (41) and Cameron Green (38*) also contributed with quickfire cameos to propel RCB to a 200-plus score.

The match is extremely crucial for both teams as the winner will secure the final playoffs berth this season.

However, since CSK has a better run-rate than RCB, the Faf du Plessis-led side need to eke out a win by 18 runs while defending their total.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.