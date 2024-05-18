'Proper Chucking' - Fans lambast CSK star for allegedly chucking off a ball to Virat Kohli during RCB clash

The video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a CSK bowler got highlighted for bowling illegal action.

The incident happened during the RCB innings when Virat Kohli was on strike. What grabbed the attention was the bowling of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana when replays clearly showed that a delivery to the former RCB skipper was potentially a chuck delivery.

In a video that has now gone increasingly viral on social media, Theekshana was seen changing his bowling action as he apparently threw the ball like chucking to Virat Kohli after releasing it from his hand.

Fans were quick to take note of the CSK star's action and took to social media to voice their concerns. Check some of the top reactions below.

Everyone rightly questions Narine but what is this???pic.twitter.com/peb5JLhIMb https://t.co/kwIE4zxwAc — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) May 18, 2024

Theekshana’s so blatantly straightening it before releasing. This fanbase accuses others of chucking una pic.twitter.com/VSxnK0d9RF — Akif (@keepurcoolakif) May 18, 2024

Theekshana was chucking brilliantly throughout the match today https://t.co/ARx1Wppo8m — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) May 18, 2024

Theekshana is also occasionally chucking while pretending to hide the ball , why's no one calling him out ?? — Sojal (@Lost_guy01) May 18, 2024

Theekshana’s chucking should be called out too



Some of those offies were so bad — Middle Class Chandler (@MC_Chandler01) May 18, 2024

This Theekshana is another graduate from Narine School of Chucking. — Agent Kyle (@jocularYeah) May 18, 2024

RCB post a 200-plus target for CSK in decisive clash

Speaking about the match, Chennai Super Kings chose to field first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opening batters Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a lightning start to the innings, establishing a solid 78-run partnership before Mitchell Santner dismissed Kohli for 47 runs.

Rajat Patidar (41) and Cameron Green (38*) contributed with quickfire cameos to propel RCB to a tall score of 218 for 5 in 20 overs.

The CSK scoreboard read 71 for 2 in 7.2 overs with Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane currently at the crease.

The match is extremely crucial for both teams as the winner will secure the final playoffs berth this season.

However, since CSK has a better run-rate than RCB, the Faf du Plessis-led side need to eke out a win by 18 runs while defending their total.

