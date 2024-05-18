'Virat Kohli reigns supreme': Fans react after Kohli slams most number of sixes in IPL 2024

 By Chandra Moulee Das Updated: May 18, 2024, 23:32 IST
During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli dazzled fans with his explosive power-hitting. In the process, Kohli has now slammed the highest number of sixes in the ongoing season. 

During the third over of the match, Kohli welcomed CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande with a monstrous six that almost cleared the Chinnaswamy stadium. 

The dynamic right-hander currently has 37 sixes to his name, followed by LSG's Nicholas Pooran (36) and SRH's Abhishek Sharma (35) in second and third place respectively. 

Kohli surpassed Pooran by hitting his 37th six of the season off Mitchell Santner.

However, Santner had the last word when Kohli, attempting another big shot, was caught out on the next delivery, falling just shy of a half-century on 47 runs.

Before the match, Kohli had 33 sixes to his name, placing him third on the list. During the game against the Super Kings, he hit four more sixes—two off Tushar Deshpande and one each off Santner and Ravindra Jadeja which propelled him to the top. 

RCB and CSK battle it out for the final IPL 2024 playoff spot

Speaking about the match, RCB's scorecard reads 189 for 3 in 18.1 overs with Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik currently batting at the crease. 

RCB are currently placed at the seventh spot with 12 points from 13 games while CSK are at the fourth place with 14 points from 13 games. However, both RCB and CSK have positive NNRs of +0.387 and +0.528 respectively. 

Thus, RCB will need to eke out a win by 18 runs while defending their total in a bid to secure the final IPL 2024 playoffs spot available. 

ALSO READ: 'People who blame MS are nonsense: Virat Kohli slams MS Dhoni's critics

The first three spots have already been sealed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). 

