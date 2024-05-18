'People who blame MS are nonsense: Virat Kohli slams MS Dhoni's critics

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is nearing the business end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) battle it out tonight for the final playoff spot available this season.

Two heavyweights of Indian cricket - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will lock horns as they both aim to help their team qualify.

However, ahead of the marquee fixture, the former RCB skipper defended MS Dhoni against his critics for taking a match too deep.

Virat Kohli highlighted that MS Dhoni is the only one who truly understands his strategy when he is batting. Kohli noted that the former Indian captain frequently intimidated the opposing team by dragging the game to the final over and then securing victory with a six.

Virat Kohli slams MS Dhoni's critics

“People who blame MS are nonsense. They keep saying he takes the game to 20th over or 50th over, but he always knows what he is doing. He has finished so many games”

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Kohli said, "People used to say so many times about Mahi bhai, "Why is he taking the match till the 20th over, 50th over?" How many matches has he finished? He has finished so many games. He knows what he is doing. Nobody else knows. He knows and he wins it. For me, that is muscle memory."

"My mindset was different. I used to always think, "Let's finish the match in the 19th or 49th over." But if he is alone out there, he will definitely take the match till the last over and scare the other team, making them think, "He will just finish it with a six." Kohli added.

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest finishers in cricket history. One of his most iconic moments came in the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka, where he clinched the win for Team India with a six.

