Watch: Virat Kohli nearly clears the Chinnaswamy stadium with massive six

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former RCB skipper Virat Kohli gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess with an explosive six that almost went out of the Chinnaswamy stadium. The match was already billed to be a high-octane encounter with the winner set to seal the final playoffs berth this season.

The incident happened on the first ball of the third over as Kohli welcomed CSK fast bowler Tushar Deshpande with a monstrous six. The shot left MS Dhoni behind the stumps stunned as was Kohli's batting partner Faf du Plessis.

Deshpande bowled a length delivery aimed at the right-handed batter and Kohli responded by swiveling and pulling it high over long leg. The ball traveled 98 meters, striking the top of the Chinnaswamy stadium roof before landing in the stands.

RCB need to beat CSK by 18 balls to seal the last IPL 2024 playoffs berth

Speaking about the match, it is currently on hold after rain stopped play. Batting first, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave them a flying start with the scoreboard reading 31 for 0 in 3 overs.

RCB are currently placed at the seventh spot with 12 points from 13 games while CSK are at the fourth place with 14 points from 13 games. Howver, both RCB and CSK have positive NNRs of +0.387 and +0.528 respectively.

Thus, RCB will need to eke out a win by 18 balls while defending their total in a bid to secure the final IPL 2024 playoffs spot available.

The first three have already been sealed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

