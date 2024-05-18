Discarded India player set to lead Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2024 match

He will be taking over the leadership role from Sam Curran who has travelled back to England.

In a recent development coming in, Punjab Kings (PBKS) has named a discarded India player as skipper for their final league match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). PBKS, who are already out of the playoffs race, will finish their season with a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tomorrow (May 19).

Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been bestowed with the captaincy reins for the match.

This game marks Jitesh's first appearance as the team's captain. Initially appointed as vice-captain at the beginning of the season, the wicketkeeper-batter is now taking on the leadership role in place of Sam Curran.

Curran has gone back to England to get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in June in the USA and the West Indies.

Jitesh Sharma hopes to end PBKS' season on a high

Sharma's individual performance this season has been disappointing, scoring only 155 runs in 13 matches with an average of 14.09 and a strike rate of 122.05. Despite these difficulties, he is set to lead the Punjab Kings in what is expected to be a challenging match as SRH eye the lucrative No.2 spot.

The Punjab Kings have faced a tough season overall, currently ranked ninth in the standings with only ten points from 13 games. Their hopes of making the playoffs ended several days ago. Notably, they haven't reached the playoffs since making it to the finals in 2014. However, a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad could elevate them to the eighth spot.

As the Punjab Kings gear up for their final match of the season, all eyes will be on Jitesh Sharma as he aims to end PBKS' season on a high.

