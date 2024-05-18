"I didn't live up to the standard": Mumbai Indians star disappointed with his IPL 2024 performance

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had a disappointing outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). MI played their last match of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) yesterday night (May 17) where they succumbed to an 18-run loss.

With a lot of anticipation under the captaincy of new leader Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai franchise had a forgetful season, as they finished at the bottom place in the points table with just 4 wins and 10 losses.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma, who was replaced by Hardik ahead of the season at the helm, also didn't have a good season with the bat.

Rohit put up an impressive 68 off 38 balls in the match against LSG but his efforts were not enough to salvage the game or the season for MI. Throughout IPL 2024, the star batter accumulated 417 runs, averaging 32.07 with a strike rate of 150. He managed to score over fifty only twice, both times resulting in losses for the team.

Rohit Sharma disappointed with his IPL 2024 performance

Speaking about his performance on Jio Cinema, Rohit said,

"As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard. But, after playing for all these years, I know that if I overthink, I won't play well. All I try is to stay in a good mindset, in the right zone, keep practicing, and improve on all the flaws in my game. That's all I kept doing."

Although prior to the start of the season MI was dubbed as a favourite given they had an extremely strong team on paper, the lack of form of key players and disoriented bowling strategies led to them finishing last for the second time in three years.

