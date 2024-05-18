'Priorities' - IPL star skips practice ahead of crucial IPL 2024 clash to watch RCB vs CSK

The RCB vs CSK clash is billed to be a high-octane encounter with the winner set to seal the final playoffs berth this season.

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is billed to be a high-octane encounter with the winner set to seal the final playoffs berth this season.

With such a marquee fixture in the pipeline, the anticipations are generally very high. And to ensure that the mouthwatering clash can't be missed, a Rajasthan Royals (RR) star has decided to skip practice to catch the action live.

Taking to to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), Riyan Parag shared a screenshot of his chat with his manager where the former texted that he couldn't make it to practice in a bid to watch the RCB vs CSK game.

Rajasthan Royals aim to seal No.2 position with a win against table-toppers KKR

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals, they have already secured a playoffs berth after some stellar performances. They are currently placed second in the IPL 2024 Points table with 16 points from 13 games.

The Sanju Samson-led side will play their final league-stage match against table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow (May 19). With KKR already on 19 points, they have guaranteed the top spot but Rajasthan Royals will have an incentive to play for.

Given that SRH are just one point behind on 15 with a game remaining, they have a shot at the Top 2 spot.

On the other hand, if RR can manage a win against KKR, they will ensure the lucrative second position, since it will give them two attempts at qualifying for the final.

