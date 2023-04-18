WATCH: Rohit Sharma survives injury scare; gets bludgeoned by Ishan Kishan's smashing hit
In the ongoing game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ishan Kishan hit a shot that bludgeoned Rohit Sharma’s pads. It was a smashing hit from the youngster which went directly to the non-striker’s end. However, he nearly survived an injury scare right at the start of the match at the hands of his own teammate, Ishan Kishan. Rohit Sharma smiled after the ball hit him. Ishan Kishan also gave a smile to the skipper.
MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma returned to the playing XI in the match against SRH after featuring as an Impact Player in the previous game where he was down with “stomach bug”.
You can watch the video below
April 18, 2023
Rohit Sharma completed 6000 runs in the IPL in this ongoing match against SRH. He became the fourth to the milestone after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. 3880 of those runs have come for Rohit as a non-opener, the highest of all the four batters to have reached the milestone. The right-hander was eventually dismissed by Natarajan in the 5th over.
MI head into the game against SRH on the back of consecutive wins in IPL 2023 after going down in their first two matches. And the same has been the case for Hyderabad as well. The two teams stand eighth and ninth respectively in the points table. Mumbai Indians will be hoping to post a towering target on the board so that they can maintain their winning run in the tournament.
