"It might put pressure on the players," Virender Sehwag makes a strong comment on Ashish Nehra

The head coach of Gujarat Titans, Ashish Nehra, is always involved in the game. He would mostly be on the sidelines, providing the inputs when GT bowlers operate in the middle. Nehra is often seen holding a paper with match-related details on it.

Ashish Nehra often talks to the boundary-riders, sharing the plans for the bowlers. However, Virender Sehwag feels this activity puts the bowlers under pressure.

Gujarat Titans lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals two nights ago. Shimron Hetmyer played a blinder in the final few overs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Ashish Nehra was consistently chatting with the fielders in the slog overs when GT bowlers were being belted all over the park.

The former explosive Indian opener, Virender Sehwag, however, feels that Ashish Nehra shouldn’t chat with the bowlers consistently. According to Sehwag, Nehra “was just dealing with his anxiety”.

“We know Ashish Nehra from childhood, and so I feel he was just dealing with his anxiety by talking to the fielders on the boundary. But what that might do is sometimes it might put pressure on the players,” opined Virender Sehwag in a chat with Cricbuzz.

Sehwag has been long associated with Ashish Nehra. The duo has spent a lot of time together. Hence, Sehwag might be correct in his opinion about Nehra.

The GT head coach can barely sit politely at a place during the bowling innings. He would pass on his advice to every fielder standing on the ropes. Even against Rajasthan Royals in the last game, Nehra was seen talking to the likes of Hardik Pandya and David Miller.

Virender Sehwag gave the example of Mohammed Shami, who conceded 16 runs in his final over in the last game.

Virender Sehwag stated, “He (Nehra) said something to Shami too when he was on the boundary, and then even Shami ended up getting hit for runs in his last over."

Sehwag has made a valid point. While some bowlers might find Nehra’s persistent advice helpful, others can get under pressure. Not everyone has the same game plans, which can give room for confusion. Virender Sehwag’s opinion can not be entirely ruled out.