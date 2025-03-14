‘Who Apart from Shreyas Iyer?’ – Former India Player Questions Punjab Kings’ Indian Batting Depth Ahead of IPL 2025

PBKS have acquired the previous season's title-winning skipper for a whopping price of INR 26.75 crore.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has questioned the strength of the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) batting lineup ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The PBKS management have roped in the former IPL-winning captain of KKR, Shreyas Iyer. But by investing a huge portion of their purse in the mega auction, Chopra feels that there are still concerns regarding the batting order.

“The Indian batting department seems slightly weak to me. When I try to make their XI, one option is to open with both uncapped Indians – not a great idea. Shreyas Iyer is your rockstar Indian batter, but who apart from him? Only Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh are seen”, stated Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Inexperienced Indian Batters Might Trouble Punjab Kings

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the lack of experience among their Indian batters can prove to be costly for the PBKS. Though Shashank Singh has shown signs of a promising future in the previous season of IPL, others like Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh have a lot more work to do.

“Shashank Singh is outstanding, but one great season. We don’t know anything apart from that. Nehal Wadhera is good, but still slightly unproven. Prabhsimran Singh blows hot, blows cold. Then Priyansh Arya. I see a slight lack of depth in the Indian batting department, and that is a challenge”, he explained.

The former batter took a dig at the team’s intent by stating, “After winning a lot of hearts, their hearts break in the end for sure.”

The Punjab-based franchise last qualified for the playoffs in 2014 and became the runners-up that season.

“They have assembled a good squad, but will they perform? There is some problem with that. The squad is never that bad and they play a very entertaining brand of cricket as well, lose continuously at the start, begin winning continuously in the end, and then they just fall short. can they change that in Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy? It’s a big challenge”, opined Chopra.

The IPL 2025 will start on March 22. PBKS will kick-off their campaign on March 25 against Gujarat Titans (GT).

