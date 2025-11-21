Who Will GT Buy At IPL 2026 Auction? 5 Probable Targets For Gujarat Titans

GT have five slots to fill in IPL 2026 auction.

With the IPL 2026 retention list finalised, Gujarat Titans (GT) will enter the upcoming mini-auction with a clear strategy to bolster their squad. The franchise has kept the core intact, but also released multiple key players. The discussions around who will GT buy, and who the GT target players would be for IPL 2026 auction have begun.

The GT release players list contains Dasun Shanaka, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, and Kulwant Khejroliya, while trading out Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ: GT Retained And Released Players 2026

With a third-lowest purse amount of INR 12.9 crore and five slots to fill, let’s have a look at five players who will GT buy.

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson could be one of the GT target players for the IPL 2026 auction. Since the franchise has lacked a genuine left-arm pacer, Spencer Johnson could be among those who will GT buy.

The inclusion of Spencer Johnson would offer the added variety in the pace attack, already featuring Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, and Arshad Khan. He bowls with good pace and control in the death overs, bringing much-needed depth, particularly after Gerald Coetzee’s departure.

David Miller

While Gujarat’s top-order featuring captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler did the bulk of the scoring, their middle-order lacked consistency and impact. The absence of a proven finisher was evident from GT hitting the few boundaries, 51 fours and 48 sixes, underlining their concerns at the death.

David Miller, a proven finisher, is expected to be a top GT target players as they look to replace Sherfane Rutherford and add stability to their batting lineup. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium supports batters as the ball comes nicely on the bat. His previous stint with the franchise backs his signing, having piled up 950 runs in 38 innings at an average of 45.23 and a strike rate of 145.25, including three half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi also emerges as a strong candidate to add pace and experience to the fast-bowling unit, complementing GT’s existing attack. He could serve as a backup option for his compatriot Kagiso Rabada or play as a third seamer.

His deceptive slower balls and knack of picking up wickets make him a valuable asset and places him among who will GT buy. His recent form adds weight to his prospects, having taken 10 wickets in as many innings at an impressive economy rate of 7.60. In six ODI matches, the right-arm pacer claimed 11 wickets at an average of 20.45 and an economy rate of 5.55, including a five-wicket haul.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur provides valuable all-round options with his ability to swing the ball and contribute crucial runs in the lower order. He also recently led Mumbai to three out of five wins in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

His inclusion will provide balance to GT 2026 squad and add depth in both departments. He is currently enjoying a sublime form with the ball, having made a Test comeback earlier this year. He could be a replacement for Karim Janat, who was named in the GT IPL 2026 released player list.

Sarfaraz Khan

Gujarat Titans have multiple middle-order enforcers, but there’s an absence of a genuine middle-order batter who can anchor after a batting collapse and tackle spin effectively. Sarfaraz Khan could be another option in GT target players. His ability to tear down spin attacks and play audacious shots against pacers makes him one of the most promising batters.

With 50 IPL matches and 585 runs at a strike rate above 130, Sarfaraz may be the most sought-after talent, especially after his recent fitness transformation. He could comfortably slot in at No.4, saving power-hitters like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. The flat pitches in Ahmedabad and his vast experience across domestic venues put him in the list of probables for who will GT buy, before the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.