Who Will KKR Buy At IPL 2026 Auction? 5 Ideal Targets After Retentions

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders took some big calls on the retention deadline day (November 15) for IPL 2026 auction, making the answer to who will KKR buy quite a head-scratching one. While the KKR Retained players 2026 list had some of the loyal custodians of the franchise, the KKR Released Players 2026 list also featured some shockers like Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer.

In fact, they retained just 12 players while releasing a total of 10 names, which is a clear indication that the KKR IPL 2026 auction targets will be done with an overhaul in mind. The KKR target players should ideally be roped in, given they have the highest budget amongst all teams, with a KKR remaining purse of INR 64.3 crore.

Let’s see five names who will KKR buy?

Jamie Smith

Kolkata are on the lookout for a talented opening wicket-keeper batter after letting go of Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Luvnith Sisodia. While they pursued Sanju Samson, his trade to CSK meant it’s a dead end for KKR. They can thus try and rope in young English talent Jamie Smith, who can bat at the top as well as the middle-order and has promising stats and experience of playing in franchise cricket.

Venkatesh Iyer

Though he was a part of KKR released players list, they might try to buy Venkatesh Iyer back at the auction. They did a similar thing last time, only to splurge INR 23.75 crores, but the move backfired as the 30-year-old failed to live up to the lofty price tag. However, the left-hander is a solid option to have in the batting order and provides stability, and KKR might be looking to get him back at a cheaper rate.

Cameron Green

With the release of Andre Russell, it is clear KKR wants to move on to a younger player in the same role. Cameron Green is one of the prime candidates who can fill the void left by one of the KKR released players – Andre Russell. The franchise will aggressively try to secure him in the auction.

Prithvi Shaw

KKR can also target Prithvi Shaw to have competition for the wicketkeeping spot and also as a backup option. While Shaw went unsold at the auction last year, he has recently looked in good touch, slamming a double century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He also hit two fifties in the Ranji this season, and KKR can give him the chance at redemption by acquiring him at the auction.

Jacob Duffy

KKR will also be on the lookout for a quality overseas pacer after letting go of Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy can thus be a probable target, and he has looked in good form in white-ball cricket for New Zealand. He has promising numbers in T20s with 178 wickets in 150 innings, which includes seven four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.

