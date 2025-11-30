Who Will PBKS Buy At IPL 2026 Auction? Key PBKS Target Players Listed

Going into the mini auction, the PBKS remaining purse stands at INR 11.50 crore.

The Punjab Kings purse has been one of the talking points as the IPL 2026 auction approaches. PBKS are expected to be one of the least active franchises in the auction room, holding the second-lowest purse of INR 11.5 crore after strategic retentions and releases. With fans curious about who will PBKS buy at the IPL 2026 auction, the franchise seems to be focused on targeted reinforcements rather than major changes.

The PBKS released big names such as Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, and Glenn Maxwell while largely retaining their core group. The team management has hinted at a tactical refresh, suggesting that a few significant signings could feature among the PBKS IPL 2026 auction target players to fill the four vacant slots.

Who Should Be Among PBKS Target Players in IPL 2026 Auction?

Before getting there, we need to know the vacant slots on the side. They have released overseas wicketkeeper-batter, fast-bowling and spin all-rounder, and a leg-spinner. So, PBKS need to fill these slots on priority while also finding suitable backups.

Their primary task will be to find a perfect replacement for the wicketkeeper-batter who can be flexible with his batting position. Last season, they had Josh Inglis, who donned the glove, while Prabhsimran Singh was used as an impact player. Inglis’ unavailability for the full season forced PBKS to part ways with him ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Below are three potential PBKS IPL 2026 auction target players who could fit into the wicketkeeper slot and strengthen the team’s balance.

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert could emerge as a potential replacement for Josh Inglis, given their attacking approach and ability to dismantle any attack. He brings a vast experience of playing in franchise leagues across the globe and at different batting positions. Given his increasing stature, Seifert remains one of top PBKS IPL 2026 auction targets.

Josh Phillipe

PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting prefers Australian players, and hence, Josh Phillipe could also emerge as one of the strong contenders in PBKS target players. He recently made a comeback in white-ball squads on the back of an exceptional Big Bash League (BBL) season earlier this year. More recently, Phillipe smashed a century against India A in Lucknow, underlining his ability to attack spin equally well as pace.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen, the dynamic New Zealand opener, is renowned for his hefty strike rate and for exploiting the powerplay better than most other openers. He ranks among the quickest scorers in the world and has steadily improved his consistency over time. Given that IPL pitches hardly offer anything to bowlers, Allen’s extensive experience and exposure from various cricketing setups make him a highly valuable asset for any franchise.

For the pace-bowling all-rounder role, PBKS have multiple overseas options, such as Azmatullah Omarzai, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Owen, while Shashank Singh and Suryansh Shedge can also roll their arms when needed. However, they might seek a replacement for Aaron Hardie as a backup for Stoinis or Owen to give themselves flexibility.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green is the most obvious choice in PBKS IPL 2026 auction targets for a pace-bowling all-rounder. His exceptional talent enhances a team’s balance and overall value. Green can bat at any position in the order and contribute valuable overs with the ball during various phases of the game. His recent form in white-ball cricket is something that assures any franchise an impressive season.

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter, while currently an unconventional choice, could become a promising option as a pace-bowling all-rounder and might come at a cheaper price. His rapid rise, strong batting skills, and improving bowling make him a valuable answer to who will PBKS buy. As a backup, Potgieter’s potential and growth trajectory could benefit the team in the coming years.

PBKS also need at least one spin-bowling all-rounder as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell to partner with other options. In IPL 2025, they had Maxwell as their second spinner in the playing XI, while the likes of Harpreet Brar warmed the bench for the majority of the matches. So, at least one spin-bowling all-rounder in the plans for who will PBKS buy will ensure the team has ample options to work with.

Liam Livingstone

Known for his explosive batting, Liam Livingstone can change the course of a game with his power-hitting. He bats primarily in the middle order and can leg-spin and off-spin according to the need, giving his team flexibility across phases of the game. His experience in various T20 leagues, previous experience with a franchise and adaptability make him a sought-after player as PBKS IPL 2026 auction targets.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell, a spin-bowling all-rounder from New Zealand, continues to develop as one of the key PBKS target players. Bracewell combines effective off-spin bowling with useful lower-order batting. With growing experience in international and franchise cricket, Bracewell is a valuable option for teams seeking balance and flexibility in their squad.

Punjab Kings have only one strike spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal, and then there’s still room for a wrist spinner, maybe as a backup. They didn’t retain Pravin Dubey, so one more option will help.

Rahul Chahar

The most natural choice for who will PBKS buy is Rahul Chahar. Despite a recent dip in form, he remains a top backup option given his potential to improve alongside Chahal. Chahar’s leg-spin skills could provide vital support in the spin department, strengthening PBKS’s bowling options for the upcoming season. His previous experience with the franchise will further help him prove his worth.

