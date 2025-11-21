Who Will RR Buy At IPL 2026 Auction? 5 Smart Additions To Their XI

Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in IPL 2025 points table.

With the IPL 2026 retentions finalised, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for the upcoming mini auction with a purse of about INR 16.05 crore and nine spots to fill. Many fans are curious about who will RR buy and which players will feature in the RR IPL 2026 auction targets list.

RR’s revamped core blends promising Indian players such as Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel, with overseas stars like Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, and Sam Curran (traded in from CSK). The arrival of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja instantly elevates their depth, experience, and flexibility after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

However, RR’s trade and releases have created significant gaps in the squad. With mainstays like Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana traded to Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, respectively, and the releases of Sri Lankan spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, and domestic talents Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya have freed a good purse amount but left RR thin in the middle order and especially in spin bowling.

Considering these factors, RR target players at the IPL 2026 auction include several smart options to fill these crucial gaps and strengthen the squad.

Mayank Agarwal

With Sanju Samson gone, RR desperately need an experienced and reliable middle-order batter, making Mayank Agarwal a likely top priority among RR IPL 2026 auction targets. His solid IPL 2025 campaign, where he scored 95 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 148.43, helped RCB claim their maiden title. His stupendous form and calm approach could stabilise Rajasthan’s top order, which lacks experience. Mayank has all the traits to anchor the innings and shift gears when needed.

Matheesha Pathirana

RR bowlers endured a disastrous IPL 2025 season, claiming just 65 wickets, the lowest among all teams, and recording the second-worst economy rate (9.96). Thus, a high-class death-over specialist is desperately needed. Matheesha Pathirana’s ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers and his unique slingy action have proven effective in pressure situations, positioning him as the perfect partner for Jofra Archer in the death overs.

Gerald Coetzee

Rajasthan Royals struggled with all-round balance last year, lacking a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder and lower-order finisher. They tried Shubham Dubey at No.7, but failed to meet the expectations. Gerald Coetzee, the South African all-rounder, can offer both lower-order batting depth and four overs of bowling. His addition will provide added variety in the bowling attack.

Ravi Bishnoi

With no established spinner left, Bishnoi is a prime candidate among RR IPL 2026 auction targets. His IPL experience, coupled with international exposure, suits the spin-friendly conditions at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. As one of the world’s leading T20 leg-spinners, he would be an automatic pick for any team aiming for greater spin control. Bishnoi’s skills complement Ravindra Jadeja exceptionally well, who can hold the flow of runs from one end.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa, an experienced Australian leg-spinner known for sharp variations and consistent performances, has played 22 IPL matches, taking 31 wickets at an average of 21.03 and an economy rate of 8.37. He will bring vital spin depth and control in the middle-overs and hence could be on RR target players list. Zampa frequently delivers key breakthroughs in the middle overs. His experience across international and franchise cricket adds strategic value to any bowling attack. He could be a game-changer for RR, though his inclusion in the playing XI will depend on team combinations.

The IPL 2026 auction is slated for December 16.

