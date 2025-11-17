Who Will SRH Buy At IPL 2026 Auction? 5 Potential Additions For A Stronger Squad

They have retained 15 players.

The IPL 2026 retention list came out on Saturday with all franchises trimming down their squads ahead of the mini auction. Who will SRH buy is a question their fans will have, as do other fans for their team. The fans will be curious about the SRH target players.

Before the IPL retentions deadline, Sunrisers Hyderabad traded out Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants in an all-cash deal. They then omitted Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, and Adam Zampa from the SRH retained players 2026.

The SRH remaining purse is INR 25.5 crore — the third highest among all teams. They will need reinforcements for the next season. Here we take a look at five players who could be in the SRH IPL 2026 auction targets.

Cameron Green

If you’re wondering who will SRH buy in the IPL 2026 auction, Cameron Green might be at the top of the list. The Australian all-rounder will be amongst the SRH target players. They may not have as big a purse as the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, but they also do not have many holes to plug.

Sunrisers Hyderabad can go big for Green to strengthen their middle order. His dual value as a fast bowler will come in handy. Having Aussie teammates Pat Cummins and Travis Head will help him.

Anrich Nortje

With Cummins currently battling an injury and Brydon Carse’s recent fitness record, Sunrisers Hyderabad might need to get another solid pace option. Anrich Nortje could fit the bill as he can be menacing at his best.

The Proteas pacer returned from a long injury layoff recently and looked in good shape. He was excellent in the CSA T20 Challenge, picking up eight wickets from four games. Expect Nortje to be among the SRH IPL 2026 auction targets.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell was let go by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction after years of loyalty to each other. While he has been in rough form and in the twilight of his career, he can still add value for a couple of years. It would be no surprise if he is in the SRH target players.

By bringing in Russell, the Sunrisers can make their already destructive batting line-up even more intimidating. His bowling will also offer them more flexibility. Having Russell in the SRH target players would be wise.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar. Their wrist-spin option in the squad is Zeeshan Ansari, who is pretty inexperienced. The franchise could look for one overseas leg-spinner. Who will SRH buy for this role could be interesting to see.

Wanindu Hasaranga could be among the SRH target players. The Sri Lankan spinner didn’t have a great season for the Rajasthan Royals this year, but remains one of the best in the market.

R Sanjay Yadav

The SRH released players 2026 list included Abhinav Manohar. Which means the franchise could look for an Indian lower-middle-order batter. An all-rounder would slot better into the side.

R Sanjay Yadav could be one of the SRH IPL 2026 auction targets for the skill set he brings in. He is a hard hitter and did an excellent job in the Tamil Nadu Premier League this year. He also offers dual value with his left-arm orthodox bowling.

