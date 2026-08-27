Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finished eighth in IPL 2026. For the upcoming season, they will have to rebuild their squad and make smart buys in the IPL 2027 auction. The franchise will want to make a comeback in 2027 after the last three seasons have not gone the way they wanted.

In the mini-auction, there will not be many top names in the pool. One of the targets for the five time champions could be Vansh Bedi, who was previously part of the CSK squad. Vansh was bought by CSK in the IPL 2025 auction but was released before the IPL 2026 auction. He missed the entire 2025 season due to injury, with Urvil Patel named as his replacement.

Vansh who bats in the lower middle-order has been in good form in DPL 2026 while representing Central Delhi Kings. He has played 11 matches and scored 184 runs in eight innings at an average of 30.67 and a strike rate of 209.09. In the previous season also he had an impressive strike rate of 187.

There are several reasons why CSK should bid on Vansh Bedi again in IPL 2027 auction.

Vansh Bedi Can Improve CSK Death Overs Batting

Playing in the DPL, Vansh has shown that he can score runs at a very high strike rate. In Qualifier 1 of DPL 2026, he scored 52 off just 24 balls against South Delhi Superstarz. Earlier in the tournament, he also played a quick knock of 47* off only 16 balls against Outer Delhi Warriors in a 10 over match and helped his team win.

Throughout the tournament, the batter has played several quick cameos. Death overs batting is an area where Chennai Super Kings currently lack firepower, and Vansh can help strengthen it as his strike rate during the death overs is quite impressive.

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CSK need more depth in their Indian Wicketkeeping options

Currently, the franchise have Sanju Samson, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel and MS Dhoni as wicketkeeping options in the squad. But you never know whether Dhoni will be available or not, as he missed the previous season due to injury. With his age factor, he can step away at any time.

So, CSK will have to build depth in their Indian wicketkeeping options, especially those who can bat in the middle-order. Vansh Bedi, who has been doing that in the DPL, can be a good option for them. If Kartik Sharma is in the playing XI, Vansh can be a good backup for him.

Vansh Bedi can be effective against spin at Chepauk

Playing home matches at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium requires middle-order batters who can handle and dominate quality spin during the middle overs.

Vansh has shown in the DPL that he can play spin bowling very well and hit the ball out of the park. He can play all kinds of shots, whether it is the sweep, straight down the ground, or using his feet against spin.

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