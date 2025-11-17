Why Mayank Yadav Was Included in LSG Retained Players 2026?

He has played six games in the IPL.

The IPL 2026 retention list was announced on November 15, with all teams finalising their squads ahead of the mini auction. The LSG retained players 2026 list had a few tricky calls, including young fast bowler Mayank Yadav.

In the build-up to the IPL retentions deadline, there were reports of Lucknow Super Giants releasing Mayank and Ravi Bishnoi to free up the purse. The pair was retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction at INR 11 crore each. Bishnoi has been pretty average in the spin department, while Mayank has been dealing with injuries.

Bishnoi found himself in the LSG released players 2026, but Mayank was retained by the franchise.

Was There A Case For Mayank Yadav To Be Omitted From LSG Retention List?

The LSG retention list 2026 had some notable omissions, such as David Miller, Bishnoi, and Akash Deep. There was a strong case for them to release Mayank due to his fitness issues.

In his two IPL editions, he has managed to play only six matches and was ruled out after sustaining season-ending injuries. Here is a look at his recent injury timeline:

In IPL 2024, he was ruled out mid-season with a stress-related back injury. It took him six months to get back on the field.

He made his T20I debut for India in October 2024, but suffered another injury, getting sidelined for the entire 2024-25 domestic season.

In IPL 2025, Mayank made his return in LSG’s 10th match of the season. After playing only two matches, another back injury ended his season.

In June 2025, the pacer underwent back surgery in Christchurch, New Zealand. The estimated time for recovery is eight months.

In the two games that he played in IPL 2025, Mayank Yadav looked like the shell of a bowler he was before the injury. He managed to take only two wickets and conceded 100 runs in eight overs. Despite it all, the franchise has decided to stick with him.

Why The Speedster Was Included In LSG Retained Players 2026

Lucknow Super Giants had reasons to cut ties with Mayank Yadav, but they opted against it. There are multiple factors behind this decision.

For starters, Mayank has the age factor on his side. Only 23 years of age, his best years from a fitness and skill-set point of view are yet to come. Young fast bowlers are often prone to injuries, but can attain strong endurance as they get a bit older.

He is one of the best fast bowling talents in the country, with rapid pace at his disposal. He impressed the cricketing world with his pace in the debut season and was fast-tracked into the Indian side. The injuries may take a toll, but the franchise expects him to get back to his best.

The dearth of quality Indian pacers in domestic cricket is also another reason behind him getting into the LSG retained players 2026. There aren’t many notable options in the market that franchises can bank on.

Mayank Yadav is expected to return to action by February. The sheer upside to the attributes he brings to the table was enticing enough for the franchise. LSG have invested heavily in him in the last two years, so it doesn’t make much sense to give up on him now.

