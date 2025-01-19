News
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 19, 2025 - 9:14 am

Will Ishan Kishan make it to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing XI in IPL 2025?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Following a seven-year stint at Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan moves to Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2025 season. But will he feature in the SRH starting XI? 

Three years back, Ishan Kishan was such a hot property in Indian cricket that Mumbai Indians had to spend 15.25 cr to bring him back into their roster. He was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 mega auction for 11.25 cr. While the number still looks great, it’s nowhere near the amount most of his top countrymen went for. 

READ MORE: Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

Once a regular feature in India’s T20 side and competing for a spot in ODIs, Kishan has fallen out of favour in international cricket and stands quite deep in the pecking order. The upcoming IPL season could be his opportunity to rebuild his stocks. But what are the chances of him featuring in the SRH playing XI in the IPL 2025? 

A Brief Look at Ishan Kishan’s IPL Record 

Since making his debut in 2016, Ishan Kishan has over 2600 runs in the IPL at an average of 28.4 and strike rate of 135.9. His best came in Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign in 2020, where he piled on 516 runs at a strike rate of 145.8 while averaging 57.3. 

In the last four editions, Kishan averaged 28 and struck at 135. Last year, he scored at a quick rate (148.8) but wasn’t able to sustain it, losing his wicket every 22.9 runs. With Mumbai Indians boasting multiple bigger stars, Kishan had to be released. 

How Does Ishan Kishan’s Recent Form Look

The 26-year-old wicket-keeper hasn’t quite made people take notice of him with ridiculous performances in domestic cricket like Karun Nair but has looked in decent touch. Ishan made 161 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 167.70. But if we remove his unbeaten 77 in one game, he managed 84 runs in the other five innings. 

The Vijay Hazare Trophy was better for Ishan, where he amassed 316 runs from seven innings at 45 average and 128 strike rate. He smashed 134 against Manipur and had good starts consistently.

Team Combination of SRH for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a glorious season in IPL 2024 under Pat Cummins’ leadership, reaching the final in dominant fashion before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting unit led by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen delivered some spectacular ball-striking. They crossed the 200-run mark six times in the season, including scores of 277, 287 and 266. 

SRH have four batting spots locked in, having retained Head, Sharma, Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy. For other vacant spots, their options include Kishan, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, and Kamindu Mendis. 

The promising Sri Lankan Mendis offers a good all-round value while Manohar can bat anywhere. Baby and Taide lack experience at this level, which improves Kishan’s chances of getting into the starting XI.

However, it will come with challenges. With an opening pair of Head and Sharma set in stone, Kishan would have to bat at number three or four. A role that’s not ideal for him as he has had difficulties in taking on spinners from the get go in recent years. 

Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

