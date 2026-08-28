Having won the title in 2025 and 2026, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) must have begun their planning for IPL 2027. They will not be looking to make many changes as they want to stick to their winning squad that has helped them win back-to-back seasons. But they will be looking to pick the best playing XI for the upcoming season and that may include Jordan Cox.

As they have huge depth in the squad, there are plenty of players who have been doing well recently but have not been given a chance yet in the IPL. One of the names is Jordan Cox. The England wicketkeeper batter was bought by RCB for INR 75 lakhs in the IPL 2026 auction, but did not get any opportunity to play in the season because they already had Phil Salt as the main player in the XI and Jacob Bethell as his backup.

But Cox is now making it tough for the RCB selectors, and it is a good problem to have in the squad as three players are fighting for one overseas spot. Cox has been catching the eyes of the selectors with his recent performances.

Now the question is, will Jordan Cox displace Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt from RCB playing XI? Here are some of the reasons why Cox could be part of the playing XI next season.

Jordan Cox recent form could help his RCB chances

In The Hundred 2026, Jordan Cox played for Welsh Fire and scored 149 runs. His overall numbers were not very good, but his strike rate while batting in the middle-order was impressive as it was around 155.

Not only this, but his recent international numbers have also been impressive. He was selected in England’s Test squad after the main No. 3 batter, Jacob Bethell, was ruled out due to injury. Cox got his place as his replacement because of his impressive County Championship numbers and made full use of the opportunity.

In the test match at Headingley in Leeds, he scored 73 runs. In the second Test at Lord’s, during the first innings, when England were losing wickets at regular intervals, Cox scored 55 runs on a pitch where it was difficult for the batters to score.

His recent numbers in franchise cricket and international cricket could be important for his selection in RCB playing XI for IPL 2027.

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Jacob Bethell’s injuries could open the door for Jordan Cox

Another reason could be Jacob Bethell’s recent injury problems. He suffered a finger injury while playing for RCB against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, which ended his season.

Bethell then suffered another injury in July 2026 during the ODI series against India. His right knee injury ruled him out of The Hundred 2026, where he was set to captain Birmingham Phoenix.

England could also look to manage Bethell’s workload in 2027. He is a vital player for them in all the three formats.

In the previous two IPL seasons, Bethell has been used as Phil Salt’s backup. In nine matches, he has scored only 163 runs. This could bring Cox into the mix for IPL 2027.

Phil Salt’s recent form a concern For RCB

Phil Salt has been an important player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last two seasons. He scored 403 runs in 2025 and 202 runs in six games in 2026.

But his recent form is a concern. Playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2026, he scored 195 runs in eight games at an average of 27.85. His strike rate was also only 114.70. Salt’s numbers are below than his usual level.

This could bring Cox into the picture for a place in RCB’s playing XI for IPL 2027, as he is currently batting at a better strike rate.

Cox could get a chance in the XI as he can bat at either at the middle-order or at No.3, while RCB can use Venkatesh Iyer as an opener alongside Virat Kohli.

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