Will MS Dhoni Play KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Today After Skipping Practice Session? CSK Coaching Staff Reveals

Chennai Super Kings are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. CSK have had a tough season so far, winning just two matches and losing nine out of eleven. With this, they are already out of the playoff race.

On the other hand, KKR have won five matches, lost five, and one match had no result. They must win this game to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Will MS Dhoni play against KKR?

Ahead of the match, MS Dhoni did not take part in practice sessions, which raised some questions about his fitness. However, CSK bowling coach Eric Simons confirmed that Dhoni will play the game on Wednesday, May 7. Simons also said there is no injury concern and explained that Dhoni has been cutting down on training to manage his body better, especially because of a knee issue. While the rest of the CSK squad trained at Eden Gardens, Dhoni rested on both Monday and Tuesday.

“Yes, he’s expected to play tomorrow,” Simons said while speaking to the press in Kolkata on Tuesday.

No Fitness Concerns for MS Dhoni

Talking about MS Dhoni, Eric Simons said that Dhoni understands his body and situation very well. He trains hard at the start of the tournament and then slowly reduces his workload once he feels ready. There are no concerns, as Dhoni knows exactly when he is prepared to play.

“With regard to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he’s ready. So, no issues. He just knows when he is prepared and when he’s not,” he added.

Likely Playing XII for CSK against KKR

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

