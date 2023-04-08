WATCH: Uncapped RR player smashes India pacer for 5 FOURS in first Over of the innings

Yashasvi Jaiswal played an excellent knock of 60 runs off just 31 deliveries at a sublime strike rate of 193.55 against Delhi Capitals. He hit 11 boundaries and a maximum in the knock. This included five fours against Khaleel Ahmed in the first over of the game.

Young RR sensation hits five fours in the first over

Rajasthan Royals were off to the best possible start against Delhi Capitals. Yashasvi Jaiswal played some cracking shots right from the start. He hit five sensational boundaries to start with.



From pull shots to cuts and then down the ground, Jaiswal played them all within an over. Khaleel tried bowling different lines and lengths but in vain. Jaiswal was in the mood, as he mostly is.

This was the most expensive first over of IPL 2023. Yashasvi also became only the third batter to hit five or more boundaries in the first over of an IPL innings. Only Prithvi Shaw (6) vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 and Adam Gilchrist (5) vs Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in 2009 have done it before.

He often tries to hit big shots early in his innings. Even in the last game, Jaiswal opened his account with a six off Sam Curran. There is a panache in his batting, which is eye-pleasing.

In the three games, Yashasvi has 125 runs at a sensational strike rate of 164.47. He is looking in ominous form, which is not a good sign for the opposition teams.

He is consistent yet quick. Just like his opening partner Jos Buttler, Yashasvi can also play big knocks at a brisk rate consistently. Yashasvi Jaiswal will be eyeing a big season, and he has started with a bang.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals opted to field first against Rajasthan Royals. However, the toss was the only thing that went their way. Since then, RR batters have thrashed DC bowlers all around the ground on a belter of a track.

They have made 199/4 in their 20 overs. Jos Buttler top-scored with 79 runs off 51 deliveries, with the help of 11 fours and a maximum. Delhi Capitals have a mammoth total to chase.