'You are a joker': Former RCB player trolls Ambati Rayudu on live TV

Ambati Rayudu has been in the news since CSK's loss to RCB at Bengaluru in the latter stages of IPL 2024 league stage.

Ambati Rayudu has been in the news since Chennai Super Kings' loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. Rayudu was visibly upset by CSK's defeat to a resurgent RCB, who won six games in a row to qualify for the playoffs.

After CSK's defeat, Rayudu took a dig at RCB's celebrations on live TV by saying that CSK should give RCB a trophy so that they can parade it around the city. Rayudu didn't stop here and even mocked Virat Kohli after RCB's eliminator loss to Rajasthan Royals.

'It is not the orange cap that wins you the IPL but contributions like 300 runs each or 400 runs each," Rayudu had said after RCB's eliminator defeat.

'You are a joker': Kevin Pietersen trolls Ambati Rayudu

After KKR's win in the IPL 2024 final over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kevin Pietersen trolled Ambati Rayudu on live TV for switching sides. Before the start of the final, Pietersen backed KKR to win the title while Rayudu supported SRH. Both of them wore the clothes of the color of their respective teams.

But after the match, commentators Kevin Pietersen and Matthew Hayden pulled Rayudu's leg as he changed his orange waistcoat to blue.

"Thank you for bringing out the fact that he changed from orange to blue," host Mayanti Langer said on Star Sports.

"I've at least held firm. I wore it and I owned it. You are a joker, always a joker," Pietersen said while pointing out towards his purple dress.

"I am supporting both the teams. I am supporting good cricket," Rayudu replied.

Kolkata Knight Riders won a one-sided final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. After opting to bat first, Sunrisers were bundled out for just 113 in 18.3 overs. Mitchell Starc bowled superbly with the new ball, picking up 2-14 in 3 overs. Andre Russell picked up 3 wickets while Harshit Rana also picked up the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen to finish with 2-24 in 4 overs.

In reply, Knight Riders got off to a blazing start as they collected 72 runs in the powerplay for the loss of one wicket. Wicketkeeper-opener Rahamanullah Gurbaz scored a fiery 39 at the top while Venkatesh Iyer smashed a sparkling half-century and finished with 52* off 26 balls.

Mitchell Starc was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning opening spell while Sunil Narine was given the 'Player of the Series' award for his excellent all-round performance throughout the season.

