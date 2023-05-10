'Hold Suryakumar's.......' - Zaheer Khan has a funny suggestion to stop Suryakumar Yadav from scoring runs

Zaheer, who has previously worked with SKY as part of the MI support staff, expressed that it's challenging to set up a field against him

Yadav once again gave a testament of his impressive skills by scoring 83 runs off 35 balls against RCB

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has suggested that the only way to contain an in-form Suryakumar Yadav is by either holding his bat from behind or his legs. Yadav once again showcased his impressive skills by scoring 83 runs off 35 balls, including six sixes and seven fours, in Mumbai Indians' victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night (May 9).

With this win, MI has reached the third position in the 10-team table, accumulating 12 points from 11 games, while RCB currently sits in the seventh spot with 10 points from 11 games. The battle for the playoffs is heating up.

Zaheer, who has previously worked with Yadav as part of the MI support staff, expressed that it's challenging to set up a field against him, particularly when he is in such remarkable form.

Zaheer Khan opines 'no field placement' is good enough when SKY is in rhythm

Echoing on the same lines, JioCinema expert Zaheer Khan was astounded to see Suryakumar Yadav dominate proceedings with ease. “They need to hold his bat from behind or hold his legs, he’s been batting like that. There was a tough phase but when he found his rhythm, the good became even better. This will never be good news for the bowlers.”

“The way he bats and the way he approaches it, no field placement can help them. Every time I see them play, it seems like the bowlers are trying to bowl outside the off-stump, pack the side with four players, and SKY is still hitting fours and you cannot stop this,” added the former India pacer.

Courtesy of SKY's quickfire knock, MI smashed records to reach home their target of 200 runs in 16.3 overs with six wickets in the bank.

