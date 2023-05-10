'He can be a great middle-order player for India' - Suresh Raina backs this uncapped 29-year-old to play for India

Many experienced players who have been part of the IPL for some time are now having a breakthrough season.

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) has witnessed several promising uncapped Indian players showcasing their talents. While some of the rising stars such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Badoni, and Nehal Wadhera have displayed stellar performances this season, many experienced players who have been part of the IPL for some time are now having a breakthrough season.

Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings is one such player who has impressed with his performances. Batting mostly in the middle and lower-middle order, Jitesh has amassed 260 runs in 11 matches with an impressive strike rate of 160.49. Although the right-handed batter was previously included in the Indian squad as a replacement for Sanju Samson in the T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, he did not make it into the playing XI.

However, former Indian all-rounder and one of the IPL legends, Suresh Raina believes that Jitesh is already on the selectors' radar and could soon earn a place in the national team.

Jitesh Sharma has delivered impressive performances in domestic cricket before PBKS stint

Speaking on Jitesh Sharma's candidature as a potential choice to be the closest wicketkeeper-batter option to MS Dhoni, former CSK star Suresh Raina opined that the 29-year-old could be a valuable asset for the team in the middle-order.

“He's playing brilliantly in the middle-order so far. He's played some important cameos. He's an aggressive player, he had already been a part of the Indian team but yes, he can be a great middle-order player. His wicketkeeping skills are good. He's really impressed everyone with the way he's batting. I'm sure the selectors would look at him again. His hitting abilities are really good, and you will see him a lot more in the future,” Raina said in a media interaction to Hindustan Times.

Jitesh made his IPL debut last year for the Punjab Kings, having previously spent time with the Mumbai Indians from 2016-17, although he did not get a chance to play for them. He delivered impressive performances for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, which earned him a bid from the Punjab Kings before the 2022 season.

