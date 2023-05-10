2023 ODI World Cup: India-Pakistan to lock horns on October 15

The BCCI is expected to reveal the full schedule after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

In a recent development, it is now reported that India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. As per Cricbuzz, India will play against the subcontinent team after their tournament opener against Australia, which is likely to be hosted in Chennai. The quadrennial event is slated to be played in India in October and November.

The first match of the tournament however will not feature India and will be played between the 2019 winners England and runners-up New Zealand. This match is scheduled to take place on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet released the full schedule for the tournament and is expected to reveal after the conclusion of IPL 2023. The tournament's final will also be played at the same venue in Ahmedabad, on November 19.

Despite the ongoing stand-off between India and Pakistan, it has been reported that Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the tournament. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed reservations about playing their match against India in Ahmedabad but have agreed to play the final at the venue if they make it that far.

The upcoming World Cup will be held at a dozen venues across India - Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur, and Mumbai. Notably, Mohali and Nagpur are not on the list of tentative venues. The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai may host the semifinal match of the tournament. Pakistan is scheduled to play in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

The quadrennial event will feature 10 teams competing in a total of 48 matches. Eight of the participating teams have been confirmed, including India (as the host), England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

The remaining two spots will be filled through a qualifying event in Zimbabwe. The confirmation of these eight teams comes after the first ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh was washed out on Tuesday.

