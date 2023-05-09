2023 ODI World Cup teams confirmed: Top 8 spots booked with qualifier pending

South Africa secured direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup after the ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh was called off due to rain.

The first ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh was called off due to rain at the County Ground in Chelmsford earlier today. As a result, South Africa secured direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, becoming the eighth and final team to do so. The Proteas achieved this by finishing with 98 points in 21 matches in the World Cup Super League points table.

Before the washed-out game, Ireland had 68 points and needed to win all three matches against Bangladesh to accumulate 30 points and level up with South Africa's points. In such a scenario, the net run rate would have decided the final qualifier. However, with rain playing spoilsport, Ireland will now be forced to participate in the World Cup Qualifiers tournament alongside West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands, in addition to the five Associate teams. From this tournament, two out of the 10 teams will qualify for the World Cup.

In the Super League table, New Zealand led with 175 points in 24 matches, followed by England with 155 points in 24 games.

Updated World Cup Super League table after BAN vs IRE 1st ODI

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied No result Points NRR Penalty Overs 1 New Zealand (Q) 24 16 5 0 3 175 +0.914 2 England (Q) 24 15 8 0 1 155 +0.976 3 India (hosts) (Q) 21 13 6 0 2 139 +0.782 1 4 Bangladesh (Q) 22 13 8 0 1 135 +0.233 5 Pakistan (Q) 21 13 8 0 0 130 +0.108 6 Australia (Q) 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.785 7 Afghanistan (Q) 15 11 3 0 1 115 +0.573 8 South Africa (Q) 21 9 10 2 2 98 -0.077 2

A number of top Proteas players are currently involved in the IPL

Most of the players who are expected to be a part of the ODI plans are currently engaged in the IPL. Among them are Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, and Sisanda Magala, all of whom are currently in the subcontinent, playing in the tournament.

Lungi Ngidi is also present at the event, albeit without any game time. Additionally, some South African players are participating in the Hundred and CPL during the winter, and their performances will be monitored by CSA during this period.

